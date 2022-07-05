Linfield left frustrated but remain in the fight after Champions League qualifying draw with TNS at Park Hall

TNS 1 Linfield 0

Linfield’s Champions League destiny will be decided at Windsor Park next week, but manager David Healy will feel last night’s first qualifying round first leg tie against The New Saints at Park Hall was a chance lost.

Although former Northern Ireland Under-21 international Ryan Brobbel’s second-half strike secured victory for Anthony Limbrick’s team, Healy and his boys will be licking their lips with anticipation at the prospect of the July 13 return fixture.

The winners of the two-legged affair will face either Bodo/Glimt (Norway) or KI (Faroe Islands) in round two, with the losers dropping into the Europa Conference League second round qualifiers with Malmo (Sweden) or Vikingur Reykjavik (Iceland) in wait.

Healy handed two of his summer signings starting slots, with Daniel Finlayson fitting in at the back and striker Robbie McDaid up front with Joel Cooper.

The Blues carved out the first tangible opening after 22 minutes. Stevie Fallon produced a run from deep in his own half before releasing McDaid, only to be flagged for offside.

The home team began to dominate the middle of the park with Brobbel lashing over.

Seconds later, McDaid played a great inter-change with skipper Jamie Mulgrew and the former Leeds man’s cross was plucked off the toe of Cooper by goalkeeper Conor Roberts.

The Blues should have forged a breakthrough on 39 minutes. Cooper and Finlayson combined on the right only for Roberts to produce a wonder save to keep out the ex-Oxford man’s effort.

Ryan Brobbel celebrates scoring for TNS against Linfield

Defender Matty Clarke’s follow-up header was hooked off the line by Danny Davis.

TNS bolted from the traps after the restart with Declan McManus lashing a drive over.

It was perhaps no surprise it was Brobbel who helped his team establish the lead on 56 minutes. He latched onto a pass from McManus, jinked past two defenders and his low drive left goalkeeper Chris Johns helpless.

McManus almost punished the Blues again but curled a wonderful effort just over the top.

Healy realised he needed fresh legs in the middle of the park, giving Kyle McClean the nod to replace Mulgrew.

McDaid should have been celebrating a debut goal 16 minutes from time. For once he managed to spring the TNS offside trap following a clever pass from Cooper but failed to beat Roberts.

With the clock ticking down, Clarke sent substitute Jordan Stewart into the box and he forced Roberts into another save.

TNS had man-of-the-match Roberts to thank again as he got down to deny Fallon.

It was a case of so near, yet so far for the Blues, but they’ll be confident of finishing the job in front of their own fans next week.

THE NEW SAINTS: Roberts, D Davies, K Davies, Astles, Marriott, Routledge, Redmond, Smith, Williams (Cieslewicz 76), Brobbell, McManus.

Unused subs: Atherton, Pask, Daniels, Hudson, Clarke, Cannavan, Kirkman, Lock, Warder, Cornish.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Hall, Roscoe, M Clarke, Shields, Millar (Stewart 73), Mulgrew (McClean 67), Fallon, McDaid (McKee 77), Cooper.

Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, Pepper, Palmer, A Clarke, Devine, Stewart, Archer, Williamson.

Referee: Andrei Florin Chivulete (Romania).

Man of the match: Conor Roberts.

Match rating: 7/10