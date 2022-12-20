Linfield left reeling as General Manager Pat Fenlon is poised for Bohemians reunion

Danske Bank Premiership

Linfield were remaining tight-lipped last night on reports their General Manager Pat Fenlon was set to leave the club and return to Bohemians.

The Dubliner’s departure would be a huge blow to the Premiership champions, who have moved to a full-time model under his guidance.

Fenlon, who won a League title and two Irish Cups with the Blues, was a huge fans’ favourite as a player and his knowledge and expertise have helped the club embrace a new professional environment.

The popular 53-year-old was unavailable for comment last night amid reports he was returning to Bohemians for a third spell at the club, as Director of Football. Blues Chairman Roy McGivern also declined to comment. Bohs, however, are understood to be close to appointing their former player and manager in the new role.

Fenlon was appointed Linfield’s General Manager in 2018 and was influential in shaping a five-year strategic plan as the club moved into a new professional set-up.

Linfield boss David Healy has relied on Fenlon’s experience to steer the club to success both domestically and in Europe.

In his new role, he will work alongside manager Declan Devine as the Gypsies move away from evening training to morning sessions closer to the traditional full-time set-up.

He won an FAI Cup with Bohs as a player in 1992 and then as manager led them to back-to-back League titles in 2008 and 2009 before leaving for Hibernian in 2011. Devine has already made massive changes to the squad, with 11 departures from the 2022 panel and six new arrivals, with Fenlon expected to play a role in recruitment alongside him.

Despite his success with Linfield, Fenlon remained frustrated that the Irish League playing calendar didn’t shift to the summer months in order to assist clubs in European qualifiers.

The Blues came agonisingly close to reaching the Europa Conference League group stages earlier this year.