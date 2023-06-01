Linfield legend Glenn Ferguson believes Matthew Fitzpatrick can thrive on Windsor Park stage

Linfield saw off interest from other clubs to lure Matthew Fitzpatrick from Glenavon

Ferguson helped fire the Blues to six titles and four Irish Cups after he left Glenavon for the Belfast side in a deal worth £55,000 back in 1998.

Fitzpatrick may not be expected to produce similar fireworks but he arrives at the club with an impressive goalscoring reputation.

The 28-year-old joined Glenavon from Coleraine in July 2020 after stepping away from Antrim’s senior gaelic football panel.

Last season he hit 19 Premiership goals for the Lurgan Blues, attracting the interest of rivals including Crusaders and Larne but Linfield tabled a big transfer fee and signed the frontman on a two-year deal.

The lure of a full-time set-up, combined with European football and the opportunity to win silverware, enticed Fitzpatrick to the 56-times league champions.

Ferguson, now Linfield’s head of youth, knows there is pressure to perform at Windsor Park but he expects Fitzpatrick to bring his shooting boots with him.

“It’s a great signing for the club and he is close to what you think is a number nine striker which you don’t see often now,” said ‘Spike’, who was part-time Academy Director at Linfield before taking on his current role.

“Hopefully it will go well for him. You need to take the opportunities when they come. Robbie McDaid got injured and Kyle Lafferty didn’t have much luck but Matthew is a goalscorer and now has a great opportunity to make a name for himself.

“There is pressure on all the players to perform. They may have won the league four out of the last five years but they want the title back and you need to win matches and trophies.

“Matthew is part of that now and he needs to understand what it is like at the club. It is a different environment but hopefully he can score plenty of goals.

“David (Healy) has let a few experienced players leave so I would expect more players to come in during the summer.

“Matthew is a great addition and he has brought in John Robertson to improve the attack as well.”

Ferguson brought Jim Ervin to Ballymena United when he was Sky Blues boss and he believes the former Linfield favourite can steady the Showgrounds ship.

“I saw other names in for it with more managerial experience but that doesn’t always work either,” said Ferguson, who twice guided the club to County Antrim Shield success during his reign at the Showgrounds.

“Jim is young and the fans really took to him when he signed. There is no getting away from the reality it is a tough gig, he has lost a few players already and they finished ninth last season.

“He will come in with enthusiasm and fresh ideas and must bring players to the club. The squad needs rebuilt and it will be tough for him but it’s tough managing any club. Hopefully he can hit the ground running and I wish him luck.

“I knew Jim’s experience and know-how would help Ballymena. If he can get 11 Jim Ervins, he will do alright, that’s for sure.

“He has always been a hard working, dedicated professional and hopefully it works out for him.

“People talk about a financial gulf in the Irish League but some of that is misguided. Clubs in the bottom half of the league are paying decent wages. Sometimes there is bad recruitment but money is being paid out across the league.”

Linfield boss Healy has also bolstered his frontline by adding Scottish striker John Robertson to his squad. The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Blues after scoring 14 goals in two seasons for Scottish League Two club FC Edinburgh.

Healy said: “John has previously been with St Johnstone and on loan at Cove Rangers and Forfar.

“He’s an exciting player who, as soon as he came to our attention, we’ve kept a close eye on over recent months. We’ve been over to see him play in Scotland and we believe he can strengthen our squad and increase our striking options for the upcoming European and domestic campaigns.

“Having signed Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jack Scott and now John Robertson, it’s been a busy few days and I am grateful to our board for their continued backing and again, I want to thank Willie McKeown for all that he has done to bring this signing to the desired positive outcome.

“John is looking forward to joining up with the rest of the squad for pre-season training and for our European and domestic campaigns and I’m really excited about working with him and our other players over the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Premiership new boys Loughgall have added two new players to their squad. Former Middlesbrough forward Alberto Balde has joined the Villagers from Portadown, while 20 year-old defender Oran Brogan has signed from Dergview.

Glenavon stalwart Andrew Doyle has, meanwhile, left the club to sign for Amateur League outfit Rathcoole.

Former Glentoran youngster Charlie Lindsay and ex-Linfield youngster Lewis MacKinnon have been released by Rangers.