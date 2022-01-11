Linfield linked with ex Rangers star Jason Cummings as loan striker Chris McKee excited to work with boss David Healy

Rangers’ teenage striker Chris McKee has declared he knows all about the expectations at Linfield after signing for the Blues on loan until the end of the season and says he can’t wait to work under manager David Healy at Windsor Park.

McKee, 19, is the second forward to join the champions this month following the arrival of 20-year-old Ethan Devine from Knockbreda and more will follow with the Irish League champions linked with a move for ex-Gers star Jason Cummings, currently with Dundee.

The Blues are considering a host of options and are intent on strengthening their squad for what promises to be a thrilling title battle involving Cliftonville, Glentoran and possibly Larne who play Healy’s side in tonight’s County Antrim Shield final at Seaview.

For Northern Ireland Under-21 ace McKee, his move is a temporary return to Linfield where he was previously at the Academy between 2014 and 2018 before transferring to Ibrox. He played on loan for Brechin City in Scottish League Two last season and has starred for the Rangers B team in the Lowland League this term.

McKee said: “I’m delighted to have signed this loan deal with Linfield. I was here when I was younger and this is a great opportunity for me to work with a highly respected and successful manager and a highly talented squad of players.

“I can’t wait to get started and I want to make a contribution over the coming months to help the club be successful. I am well aware of the demands and expectations at this club and all I want to do is challenge for a place within what is a very strong squad.”

Blues boss Healy added: “Chris was with our Academy prior to his move to Rangers so he knows all about this club and will fit in easily with the players and staff.

“He’s a young forward who will provide us with more options up front and his signing will increase the competition levels within the squad.”

Signing Scotland international Cummings would be a coup for Linfield though it’s considered a long shot at this stage. The 26-year-old ex-Rangers and Hibs forward could be on his way out at Dundee after attending an Open Goal Live event in Glasgow last month without permission.

The player was sent home from training the next day with manager James McPake saying he was “unfit to train”. Out of contract in the summer, Cummings is now back training with the first team.