Linfield look to make loan deal for key striker Eetu Vertainen permanent

Eetu Vertainen claims the match ball after his hat-trick for Linfield against Portadown at the weekend — © PMAKER

Linfield are planning to make Eetu Vertainen’s loan move from St Johnstone permanent by signing the striker to a long-term deal.

The 23-year-old Finn is on a season-long loan at Windsor Park having previously joined the Blues in a temporary move a year ago helping the club win the title last season with four goals in six Premiership appearances.

Vertainen has featured more regularly for David Healy’s side this term and has been a key figure for the champions scoring 15 League goals to date including two hat-tricks this month against Ballymena United and Portadown.

The former Finland under-21 international moved to St Johnstone in 2021 having previously played for FC Ilves and HJK Helsinki in his homeland.

Meanwhile, Derry City last night signed midfielder Adam O’Reilly on a two-year deal from Preston North End.