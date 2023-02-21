Linfield manager David Healy delighted to tie down Stephen Fallon to two-year extension

Linfield manager David Healy has described Stephen Fallon as a “pleasure to work with” after the midfielder put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Windsor Park.

The 25-year-old has been out since November with a serious knee injury, but his value to the team has been reflected in him being offered an extension until the summer of 2025.

Fallon has played 168 times for Linfield, the only Irish League club he has known in his career, scoring 14 goals in eight seasons and helping them secure five League titles, two Irish Cups and one League Cup and Co Antrim Shield each.

The former Swansea City youth player has now tied down his long-term future to the defending Gibson Cup champions and Healy was thrilled to get the business over the line.

“Stephen will only turn 26 next week and, although it’s been hugely frustrating for him that he hasn’t been able to play for the team since serious injury at the end of November, I’ve no doubt that he will make a major contribution to the club over the duration of this contract extension,” said Healy.

“He’s a pleasure to work with, always willing to listen and learn and he’s got the best role models in Jamie Mulgrew and Chris Shields to work alongside in our midfield.

“Stephen is approaching 200 games for the club, so he’s highly experienced and knows what’s expected and demanded of a Linfield player.

"He’s been working hard under the close supervision of Terry Hayes and our medical team to recover and return to fitness after injury and we are looking forward to having him available again, when the time is right for him.

“By signing this contract extension, Stephen is showing his commitment to and belief in the squad and club, so this news will give everyone a big boost ahead of a huge game against Coleraine on Saturday.

"I’m delighted to have concluded this deal at this time and look forward to continuing to work with Stephen going forward.

“As always, I’m grateful to our recruitment and development manager Willie McKeown for his assistance in bringing this matter to a conclusion to the satisfaction of all parties.”

Meanwhile, Glentoran have announced the signing of Northern Ireland Under-19s striker Leon Boyd from Linfield, the 17-year-old making the switch immediately.