Linfield manager David Healy hails consistency of rivals Crusaders ahead of Windsor Park showdown

Danske Bank Premiership

Linfield boss David Healy paid Crusaders the ultimate compliment ahead of tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership showdown at Windsor Park, claiming, ‘they can play poorly but still beat you’.

The Blues inched their way back into an intriguing title race by claiming three crucial points from their midweek home outing against table-topping Larne.

Although Healy’s boys still trail Tiernan Lynch’s team by six points, they are now unbeaten in eight games — in all competitions — and are beginning to look like the side that has lifted the Gibson Cup for the past four years.

But Healy is aware of the Crusaders threat — both teams approach the game on 32 points, so something must give.

“It is great credit to Stephen (Baxter), Jeff (Spiers) and their team, every time I have seen Crusaders this season, they are always there, they are that sort of team,” said former Northern Ireland international striker Healy.

“They can play bad and still beat you, because of the way they play. They can also play very well and really beat you. The consistency levels of that football club over the last number of years have been incredible.

“Considering what they have won. They have lifted Irish Cups; been successful where they won back-to-back League titles, so great credit to them.

“We have also won the title a few times, but you now have the emergence of Larne and re-emergence of Glentoran again.

“Cliftonville were outstanding last year, so there’s four clubs (with title credentials). People may think Crusaders would slide away, but they never do. And that’s great credit to people at the football club.

“They are always in and around (when trophies are handed out). We are level on points with them now with the same number of games played. I expect another tough game on.

“Crusaders beat us earlier in the season. Funny enough our current schedule is Larne, who we have beaten, Crusaders and Carrick. They are three teams who have beaten us this season.

“So, we have a little bit of a point to prove. Did they catch us at a bad time (earlier in the season)? One or two of them probably did. Now it is up to us to show them that maybe we are a little bit better than what we showed them last time.”

Linfield manager David Healy

Although Healy has lost midfielder due Cammy Palmer and Kyle McClean in recent games, the legacy of two head injuries, he received a boost with the timely return of the influential Stephen Fallon.

“I thought Stevie was brilliant when he came on against Larne,” he purred. “He has been a brilliant player for our club, and he gives you legs (energy) as well.

“Kyle’s substitution (against Larne) was enforced because he took a nasty head knock which, with the protocols and guidelines now, you can’t take any chances.

“We put him back on for 10 seconds and he was honest enough to say he was struggling, so he’ll be assessed. It was a little bit like Cammy who missed the game in midweek because he got a head injury against Ballymena United.

“And again, we are a club that takes no chances with any sign of injuries.

“Cammy should be available for Saturday. Kyle, if it’s the same as what Cammy had or worse, he will certainly miss Saturday.”

Even though the Blues have gathered a head of steam in the title race, Healy believes there is still more to come.

“We talked about needing to go on a run and we have done that,” he added. “We are still miles behind at the minute in terms of having played a couple of games more than some of the other teams.

“We are still playing catch-up and some of the other teams at the minute are running away with it, so we are just trying to hang in there and chip away as much as we can.”