Linfield manager David Healy hails Liam McStravick after teen star scores on his debut for the Blues

BetMcClean Cup

Linfield boss David Healy believes he has unearthed another gem in the form of teenager Liam McStravick.

The 18-year-old, snapped up from Cliftonville, was handed his debut in Tuesday night’s BetMcLean Cup win over Annagh United at Windsor Park.

He was sprung from the substitutes bench late on, replacing the experienced skipper Jamie Mulgrew and, he repaid his manager’s faith by scoring the Blues’ third goal with practically the last kick of the game.

Earlier, a double blast from Joel Cooper helped set up a Big Two Semi-Final derby date with Glentoran early next month. But it was McStravick’s cameo performance that had Healy drooling afterwards.

The former Northern Ireland striker beamed: “He’s a player that I pursued for a number of years. I watch a lot of youth football and Liam was a player that always caught my attention anytime he ever played against us.

“I think he has got wonderful ability. He will obviously need to mature and get stronger, but he’s been a bright spark in and around the players over the last couple of months.

“His progress was halted with an injury, then he came in in pre-season and he has basically hit the ground running.

“Even when he’s among the experienced players, he is comfortable on the ball... he’s got a trick or two and he is technically very good. For his goal against Annagh, he didn’t even have to think about it or look where the goal was.

“He knew when the ball came across, he got a good connection on it.”

McStravick is of similar build to Paul Smyth when he was first introduced to the Linfield first team group seven years ago. He is now turning in great performances with Leyton Orient since his move from QPR.

Healy added: “I go back to when we first brought in Paul, we were under a little bit of pressure. Things were not going quite well, and we needed a spark at the time and Smythie provided it.

“He has all the attributes in terms of pace and trickery... which is similar to Liam, who is clever and bright. He sees things; he’s technically very good and demands the ball.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on Liam because he is young, and he is still learning. He found himself on the bench against Newry City on Saturday because of our injury situation.

Although Healy wasn’t entirely thrilled with his team’s performance, he was happy to be in the last four of the tournament.

“It was all about getting through and we achieved that,” he added. “But we made hard work of it, without being disrespectful Annagh United. We over hit passes, we under hit passes, so we were just lacking a little bit in certain areas.”

“We had so many opportunities in the first half, in the areas we wanted, but we missed so decent chances. We need to be little bit more constructive when we get into the final third... we are through, which was most important.

“We now look forward to a Semi-Final against Glentoran. We are now due to play them three times, including the Boxing Day game. And, we also have them in the Shield Semi-Final as well. All the so-called big teams are through so the sponsor will be happy.”