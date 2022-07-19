Linfield manager David Healy is eager to test himself against highly-rated Bodø/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen

David Healy is relishing the opportunity to test himself against one of the most highly rated managers in European football.

Kjetil Knutsen has guided Bodø/Glimt to back-to-back Norwegian titles, as well as claiming famous victories over Roma and Celtic on the way to the quarter-finals of last season’s Europa Conference League.

The 53-year-old has been linked to a string of high profile jobs in Britain including Aberdeen, Blackburn Rovers, Burnley and Norwich City.

Ahead of tonight’s Champions League second qualifying round fixture at Windsor Park, Healy said: “The Bodø manager has been touted for various jobs across Europe and I can see why, as he has done a superb job.

“They’ve brought through a lot of local players and sold them on for a profit. We’re trying to do that on a smaller scale at Linfield, so there’s some similarities between ourselves and Bodø/Glimt.

“But I certainly want more opportunities to test myself against the managers of clubs like Bodø, Qarabağ and Malmö, as it gives you a different insight into different tactics and styles of football. It’s a fresh challenge for me.

“By contrast, in the Irish League, 99 per cent of the time you know what way the opposition is going to set up.

“The match will also be a good indicator as to where we are as a club. We played Rosenborg three years ago and lost 6-0 over the two legs. This game, against the current Norwegian champions, is an opportunity for us to gauge how far we have come since then.”

If Linfield defeat Bodø/Glimt, they will face the winners of the tie between Lithuania’s Žalgiris and Swedish outfit Malmö in the third qualifying round.

However, all is not lost for Linfield if the Norwegians emerge as victors. The Blues will drop into the Europa League, where they will face the losers of the Champions League clash between Azerbaijani club Qarabağ and Swiss kingpins Zürich.

Should Linfield lose that tie, they will have a third opportunity to qualify for the group stages of a UEFA competition via the Europa Conference League.

Despite yesterday’s draw, Healy is not looking beyond tonight’s fixture.

"Obviously we’re aware of who are potential opponents might be in both competitions, but no matter who you get, they will be tough opponents,” he added.

"The majority of the time, you will be up against the domestic champion from another country, and nearly every domestic champion is now aiming for a place in the group stage of a European competition.

"The most important game for us was the TNS match, because we knew victory there gave us a realistic shot at making the group stage of one of the three tournaments.

"But that’s not say we won’t be going out hell for leather to beat Bodø/Glimt. We want to give ourselves a fighting chance when we travel to Norway next week. Our home record is good in Europe, so we have every reason to be optimistic."

While there has been much speculation as to how much money Linfield might score if they do reach the group stages of a European tournament, Healy insists he is more interested in the sporting glory than the any financial windfall.

He said: "The financial aspect is crucial to the club, in terms of maintaining and improving our standards. We don’t have a wealthy investor who can put his own cash into the club, so we must earn our money the hard way by winning European fixtures.

"But for the staff and the players, it’s not about the money, it’s about testing yourself against top European clubs.

"The media talk about money all the time. Whenever someone from Northern Ireland does anything in sport, it’s always ‘Rory McIlroy is in line for a jackpot if he wins the British Open’ or ‘Northern Ireland will be in line for a jackpot if they qualify for a major tournament’ — everyone is always in line for a jackpot.

"It’s not all about money. Our players certainly aren’t thinking that way.

"We let the money men at the club look after that, and they don’t talk about it until it’s settled, so then it’s fact. It’s never as much as is quoted anyway, because things like travel and accommodation eat into your winnings."

Healy will be without the injured duo of Jimmy Callacher and Joel Cooper for tonight’s game, although inspirational captain Jamie Mulgrew is expected to play despite cutting his face in Saturday’s 8-1 friendly victory over Harland and Wolff Welders.

Finnish forward Eetu Vertainen — who missed both TNS games — is also available for selection.