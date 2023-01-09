Linfield manager David Healy signs teenage Dundela duo

Danske Bank Premiership

The two 18 year-old both played a key role in the Lough 41 Championship club’s excellent start to the new season.

Pacey forward Annett has bagged 12 league goals in 42 appearances for the East Belfast club since bursting onto the scene last season, while assured left-back McKay has already 50 senior games under his belt.

Linfield manager David Healy advised: “Rhys Annett is a forward and Ryan McKay is a full back. Both have only recently turned 18.

“I want to welcome them both to our squad and I know there was quite a bit of interest in them both from other Premiership clubs.

“We’ve watched them play quite a few times for Dundela in recent games and I’m looking forward to working with both players in the months ahead.

“We've brought other young players into the club in recent times and hopefully Rhys and Ryan will be able to make the same sort of progress as Andrew Clarke, Ethan Devine and Liam McStravick have done since we brought them in to the club.

“While both players are being brought into the first team squad for the here and now, they are highly promising players who we are adding to the squad looking forward to the future."

The double departure is a sizeable blow for Paul Harbinson’s team who have already lost Eamon Fyfe to Coleraine plus Lee Chapman, Eoghan McCawl and Chris Rodgers.

The blow, however, was softened with the news that attacking midfielder Jake Corbett will join the Duns on loan from Ballymena United until the end of the season.