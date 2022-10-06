Linfield manager David Healy: Time for the abuse to end and for us all to respect Irish League referees

Blues boss stands up for under-fire officials and insists their mistakes are part of the game

David Healy says officials are only human and error prone

Linfield manager David Healy has called on the Irish League fraternity to show match officials more respect and “think before we speak”.

During Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Stangmore Park, referee Tony Clarke red-carded Blues goalkeeper Chris Johns after a challenge on Dungannon Swifts star Rhyss Campbell.

Following an appeal by Linfield — which included video evidence — Johns’ suspension was rescinded.

But rather than criticise referee Clarke for his blunder, Healy insists the Newtownabbey whistler made an honest mistake and believes that everyone in football must realise officials are only human and error prone.

He explained: “It was the wrong decision and it put us on the back foot on Saturday, but thankfully it didn’t cost us three points.

“We would all prefer to see officials get the decisions right during the game, but we also have to understand that referees make mistakes.

“I’ve made many errors in my coaching career, but all my mistakes have been honest ones. The same applies to referees.

“At the start of my career, when I was little bit more naive and a little bit more outspoken, I criticised match officials, only to realise later I was in the wrong.

“I feel like there’s a nasty vibe in the world at the moment. It’s not nice when you’re on the end of abuse at games or c*** on social media.

“So, I think everyone connected with Irish League football needs to remember that we’re all human beings and we’re all trying to do our best, and that includes referees. We all go home to our families, at the end of the day.

“There’s been too many unsavoury moments in recent years. I think we all have a responsibility to think before we speak or act.”

Linfield were informed that Johns was free to play in Tuesday night’s League Cup tie against Dundela less than three hours before kick-off. Healy placed the ex-Coleraine keeper on the bench, with David Walsh donning the gloves for the 1-0 win.

Johns is expected to return for Saturday’s game against his old club at the Coleraine Showgrounds.