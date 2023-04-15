Linfield must dig deep to steer clear of European Play-Off carnage: David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy is desperate to finish second in the league and avoid the Euro play-offs — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Linfield manager David Healy has warned his boys to avoid the “carnage” of the European Play-Offs at all costs.

Although the Blues have the BetMcLean Cup sitting proudly in the boardroom, by their own high standards it’s been a poor season.

They have relinquished their grip on the Danske Bank Premiership title for the first time in four years and were dumped out of the Irish Cup at the sixth-round stage, ironically by Tiernan Lynch’s Larne.

Healy believes his team can salvage a certain degree of pride and dignity by nailing down second place in the League table, which would guarantee them European football next season.

He reckons it would be total failure if that didn’t happen because the Play-Offs have the habit of producing carnage and chaos with a lucrative European slot up for grabs.

“Nobody will want to go into the Play-Offs. Look at the teams (involved), it’s going to be carnage,” said Healy. “We have three games to salvage some sort of positivity from the season.

“Yes, the League Cup was good on the day, but it doesn’t secure you any European spots. We need to make sure we are playing as well as we can to try and get as many points as we can over the next three games.

“Hopefully, that’s the case. We must make sure we are not part of the chaos and carnage that comes at the end of the season.”

Linfield's Stephen Fallon holds off a challenge from Luke McCullough of Glentoran — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Following the midweek draw with Big Two rivals Glentoran, Healy takes his team up to the north coast today to face an erratic Coleraine side knowing the pressure is on.

“The players probably will need to be lifted a little bit after what happened in midweek,” he added. “We always try and pick them up, we speak honestly in the changing room, so we know where we are.

“We know going to Coleraine is going to be tough, one or two individually might feel down and deflated but it’s my job as always to pick them up.

“My job hasn’t always been about the success which people talk about. They don’t see the other side of it at times in terms of disappointment, the hard work that goes into it, the sacrifices we all make and the dedication by the staff and players.

“I’ll remain the same over the coming weeks. It’s hard for me as a manager to be individually critical of any of the players.

“They are honest enough and I know where we have fallen short this year. We have missed good chances at key times but that’s something we are trying to look at as we want to always improve.

“Sometimes a little bit of confidence drains out of you.

“It looks as if we are waiting on somebody else to score instead of somebody grabbing the game, grabbing the ball or grabbing the opportunity when it comes.

“Nobody is being alive to a tap-in, a scrappy one or being desperate to score. It looks as if we just don’t have that at the minute.”

He went on: “We spoke to the players after the midweek result and pointed out the one thing we don’t want to be doing is scrambling in the chaos of the Play-Offs.

“It’s in our hands at the minute as we are three points ahead of Cliftonville with three games left. If you go and win two games, it may be enough to save some positivity from the season.”