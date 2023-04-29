Linfield must show their nerve to avoid European Play-Offs, believes former Blues favourite Mark Stafford

Ex-Linfield favourite Mark Stafford gets to grips with Glentoran’s Luke McCullough during a Big Two derby — © ©INPHO/Press Eye/Brian Little

Former Linfield defender Mark Stafford believes the Blues will hold their nerve on the final day of the Danske Bank Premiership campaign to punch their passport to European football.

David Healy’s boys must avoid defeat against Belfast rivals Cliftonville at Solitude today to guarantee a second-place finish in the league table, which earns the lucrative golden ticket.

Defeat, however, would open the door to Rodney McAree’s Glentoran — should they win down the road against Crusaders at Seaview.

It’s a fascinating finale to the season. 36-year-old Stafford, who spent a successful six years at Windsor Park that heralded four league title victories, reckons Healy’s men can get the job done.

“I’ve been there in that type of situation,” he said. “Linfield had to go to Solitude before looking for results on the last day of the season... we had to win there on the final day to win our first league title back in 2017.

“Andy Waterworth scored a hat-trick, it was a day I’ll never forget. There are still a few players in the changing room that were there that day... the likes of Jamie Mulgrew, Jimmy Callacher, Kirk Millar, Matthew Clarke and Niall Quinn.

“In my opinion, to have those boys around going into a game like this weekend is massive, especially with the level of experience they have.

“It’s still a crucial game and the boys will still have nerves, but the more experience you have, you learn to deal with the nerves a little bit better.

“I used the nerves in a positive way. You find you play with an edge when you have nerves, you try to channel them the best way you can.

“There are a few boys who haven’t been in that position before, so it’s massive to have those experienced lads in with them.”

Stafford insists that it’s integral the Blues complete the job in north Belfast to avoid the rigours of the end-of-season NIFL European Play-Offs.

“The Play-Offs can be a lottery,” he went on. “You want to avoid them at all costs. I think last season’s Final epitomised what can happen... Glentoran appeared to be coasting to a win over Larne, winning 2-0, before shipping four goals.

“It’s something you don’t want to be a part of. It’s a cup Final scenario, it’s whatever happens on the day. You think your season should be over after 38 games, but the Play-Offs are now part and parcel of it, and it gives the likes of seventh-placed Glenavon a shot at Europe.

“It’s good for them, but when you are at the top end of the league and are missing out by a point or two after 38 games, then you are thinking ‘we must go again’ – it’s tough.

“It’s a free hit for the likes of Glenavon, and their players will know that. The pressure is on the big boys to qualify for Europe every season.

“Glentoran must win at Seaview, of course. In both games, form goes out of the window – they are like cup Finals.

“Both matches will be edgy, and it will be down to whoever can deal with the situation and the occasion the best. It should be a fascinating day.

“But European football is essential, especially for the full-time clubs, in terms of wages and costs that it takes to run the club. So, the pressure is certainly on the likes of Linfield and Glentoran.

“The good thing about it is, it’s in Linfield’s hands. They can get the job done and go and enjoy their holidays for a few weeks.”