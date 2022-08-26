Linfield must use devastating European exit to their advantage for domestic campaign

Linfield players react after their defeat on penalties to RFS in the Europa Confererence League play-off at Windsor Park

Linfield were shell-shocked by their extraordinary European exit at Windsor Park. The dramatic and despairing manner of it is going to sting for a while, but if they don’t use Thursday night’s painful ending to their advantage moving forward it will hurt even more.

The agony of losing to Latvia’s RFS on penalties in the Europa Conference League must become the club’s driving force now.

To try and get over the anguish there’s only one outcome for David Healy’s side, and that is to win the Irish League title again this season to give themselves the best possible chance once more of creating the history they crave and qualify for the group stages in Europe.

Should they not recover quickly, teams like Cliftonville, Glentoran, Coleraine, Crusaders and Larne will seek to pounce on any weakness and take the Irish Premiership crown away from them, giving themselves that golden opportunity of European glory.

The Blues played with composure against RFS at Windsor Park but lacked conviction in front of goal when opportunities came their way.

That must be put right on Sunday at Carrick Rangers. If Linfield’s previous League games this season, scoring seven times in two matches, are anything to go by, that shouldn’t be an issue against Stuart King’s team, but if they let their European hangover linger then problems will arise.

Healy is a strong character and as he has shown in his time as Linfield boss he and his team are a dangerous animal when wounded, though the cut they suffered this week is deeper than any before, costing the club global prestige, high profile matches and £2.5million, so it will be fascinating to see how they react.

It’s up to Healy and experienced players like Jamie Mulgrew and Jimmy Callacher to lead the way. Callacher, so important to the team during their domestic domination of recent times, was shattered after his 120th minute own goal in extra-time sent the tie to a shoot-out.

He’s a gritty guy but will still need support from team-mates and fans. Togetherness from all at the club rather than recriminations of how the European dream became a nightmare so quickly in the closing stages is what is required.

And, in time, if Linfield are back in Europe next year as champions, lessons from the RFS torment and how the Blues didn’t finish the job when in control must be learnt. Do all that and in 12 months the pain will turn to group stage joy.