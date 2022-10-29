Linfield need a quick response to setbacks to revive Irish Premiership title defence hopes, warns Jamie Mulgrew

Skipper Jamie Mulgrew believes every player must now stand up and be counted as Linfield attempt to revive their flagging Danske Bank Premiership title hopes.

David Healy’s reigning champions have already been beaten on four occasions — one more than their entire League campaign last season when they paraded the Gibson Cup for the fourth successive year.

But recent shattering defeats by Larne and bitter rivals Glentoran have left the Blues lingering in a disappointing mid-table position — and, on current form, it could well be a long road back.

Mulgrew insists it’s now down to the players to help get the team back on track.

“Everyone is frustrated, the manager, backroom staff and players,” said the hard-working midfielder, who is now into his 17th season at the club. “It’s now up to us, the players, to do the talking on the pitch.

“We are way off it collectively as a group, so we need to fix it very, very quickly. When you are low in confidence, everything looks wrong. You look as if you don’t care, you look as if you are not fit, you look as if you have no hunger.

“All those things affect you. People will look on and say, ‘They are not fit enough’ or, ‘They don’t care’. Everyone will cast doubt, and it’s all down to confidence.

“If you put it into context, in my opinion we have a better squad this season than we had last year. The intensity in training is far, far higher than what it was last year. So it’s not down to fitness, it’s not down to quality, but we must turn it around quickly. We need a couple of good results to get back on track.

“Yes, we have taken a couple of hidings from our biggest rivals — the two top teams in the League. They are both up there on merit and deservedly so. They have been performing to a very, very high level.

“As this moment in time, are we going to win the League? The answer has to be no. That is not to say we can’t turn it around and go on a run of games to get us up into the mix again.

“We are only 10 games in, so we have time to repair some of the damage. But at this moment in time, we are miles off it.

“Are we capable of going on a run of games unbeaten? Yes, absolutely, because we have the quality to do that.

“But that’s my opinion and that’s me talking, it’s all about action and what we do on the pitch. The proof of the pudding needs to be on the pitch on a Saturday or a Tuesday night.”

Mulgrew agrees that Newry City will be rubbing their hands with glee when the Blues travel to the Showgrounds today.

“I’m sure Newry will be thinking it’s a good time to play us,” he added. “They’ll be thinking we are not performing, and we don’t know where we are at.

“But we must go down there with the right attitude and the right mentality. We had it tough down there earlier in the season.

“A lot of games Newry have played so far, they’ve shown how dangerous they can be. Again, it’s a big challenge for us, but it’s the next game after a defeat. We need a reaction, we need to win.”

Mulgrew agrees that anything that can go wrong, has gone wrong for Healy’s men.

He added: “I thought, in terms of general play, we were performing quite well against Larne last week, especially when we got ourselves back into the game before half-time.

“If we were playing well and playing with confidence, certain issues wouldn’t be creeping into our game. When that happens, you begin to have doubts.

“We’ve too many players off form at the same time, which is a big, big issue.

“We are in charge of our own destiny, we are in charge of the situation we are in. So it’s up to us to win games. We need a reaction. We have belief, we have plenty of quality in the squad.”