Linfield on verge of securing signing of highly rated Dungannon Swifts winger

Linfield have made a move to sign highly rated Dungannon Swifts winger Darragh McBrien, who is fit again after a long term injury.

The Blues are determined to regain the Premiership title after Larne won it last season and feel the quicksilver 21-year-old from Fermanagh would be an exciting addition to their ranks in their aim to become champions again.

McBrien joined Dungannon two years ago from Ballinamallard when he was Dean Shiels’ first signing as Swifts boss during his time in charge at Stangmore Park.

Before he suffered a troublesome injury which kept him on the sidelines last season, McBrien’s pace and ability to score and create goals led to interest from the Blues, Larne, Crusaders, Cliftonville, Glenavon and Glentoran.

It is evident that Linfield have continued to monitor McBrien and with the talented GAA star returning from injury to play in pre-season for Dungannon under new boss Rodney McAree, it is understood that the Blues have made it clear they want to bring him to Windsor Park and a transfer is on the cards.

McBrien, who has one year of his contract left at Dungannon, was just 17 when he played for Harry McConkey’s Ballinamallard side in the Irish Cup Final against Crusaders in 2019.

In the same year he showed his class in Gaelic games by scoring a goal for his school, St Michael’s College, Enniskillen, when they won the Hogan Cup for the first time in their history having been man of the match in the Fermanagh side’s MacRory Cup final victory a few weeks earlier.