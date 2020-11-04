Linfield outclassed by Anderlecht in Champions League

Anderlecht 8 Linfield 0

Linfield Ladies found out why Tessa Wullaert is one of the most feared strikers in Europe as the two-time Women's Champions League winner played a starring role in sending the Blues crashing out of the competition after an 8-0 defeat to Anderlecht.

Wullaert - Belgium's record goalscorer - set up three goals before scoring herself to put her team 6-0 ahead at half-time.

After the break, she won a penalty, set up another goal and then netted the eighth.

Linfield had Rebecca Bassett and Casey Howe carrying an attacking threat in the opening minutes, but it wasn't long before Anderlecht took control.

Laura Deneve finished a well-worked free-kick on 10 minutes and they doubled their lead a minute later when Sarah Wijnants slotted home Wullaert's low cross.

Wijnants scored again on 17 minutes with a shot that took a deflection off Ashley Hutton before three more first-half goals.

Wullaert crossed for Tine de Caigny to head home and after Vicky Carleton conceded a free-kick Deneve found the top corner from 25 yards. Wullaert scored just before the break after Mariam Toloba's pass split the defence.

Stefania Vatafu sent a penalty over the bar but minutes later De Caigny slotted home the seventh and Wullaert finished a fine move with a back-post tap-in to complete the rout on 72 minutes.

Anderlecht: Odeurs, Deloose, Tison (Colson, 46mins), Deneve, Toloba (Diki, 72mins), Vatafu (Leynen, 81mins), Teulings (Van Gorp, 64mins), Wijnants (Wijns, 46mins), De Caigny, Wullaert.

Linfield: Adams, Magee, Hutton, Burrows, McFredrick, Carelton (Smyth, 84mins), Fitzsimmon (Morgan, 62mins), McKenna, Howe, Donnan (Lecky, 71mins), Bassett (Dickson, 71mins). Unused subs: Power, S Leckey, McConnell, McMaster.