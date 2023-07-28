Linfield paid price for mistakes but I can see positives from Euro woe: David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy admitted his team were punished for their mistakes as they lost 5-2 at home in the Europa Conference League to Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin — but he insisted there were still positives to take out of the first leg at Windsor Park.

Healy also revealed that he is aiming to bring in “one or two” more new signings before the start of the domestic season to strengthen his squad.

Facing a slick Pogon team, who had several internationals in their starting line-up, was always going to be a test for the Blues but they didn’t help themselves by conceding two soft goals before the break.

For 15 minutes of the second half when Linfield scored through Daniel Finlayson and had a Matthew Fitzpatrick goal disallowed for offside, the visitors looked rattled only for the Irish League side to let in another two poor goals to trail 4-1.

Then came a late flurry from Healy’s men with Ben Hall hitting the net and Kirk Millar unfortunate to have his strike ruled out, much to the anger of the Linfield faithful and manager, who was booked. The game ended as it began, though, with terrible defending from the Blues allowing Pogon a fifth in injury time.

“The timing of the goals was poor for us, even the last one because just before that went in the worst-case scenario was going to be 4-2 which doesn’t look as bad because I thought our performance was better than the result,” said Healy, who expects to have influential midfielder Stephen Fallon back from injury in the next few weeks.

“When you make the mistakes that we made, you are going to get punished. Sometimes average teams punish you but good sides like Pogon definitely will so that was disappointing.

“We gave up a soft first goal and in the second half when we did get a bit of momentum with our goal and the offside goal we conceded twice shortly after that and found ourselves 4-1 down so we didn’t give ourselves a chance in important stages during the game.

“We didn’t manage the game as well as we usually do, so that is a frustration. It is something we will have to make sure we are better at.

“As disappointed as I am with the result, in quite a lot of the game there were things I could take positives from for our own League coming up.

“The players know that the basic mistakes we made we got punished for but more often than not we don’t give up many weak goals or soft goals.”

On the return leg in Poland next week, Healy said: “It is going to be tough.

“We will try and set up in a sensible manner.

“Let’s be realistic. You don’t want to sound defeatist but are we going to go to Poland and win by three goals or more? Possibly not, but whether we won the first leg or not we would still approach a European game in a sensible way.

“You have to be careful that we don’t go there and self-implode. We will get ready for that and then it is all about our domestic League.”

Asked about the possibility of more new arrivals after a number of summer signings already, Healy said: “We are still trying to improve the squad.

“It is something we have discussed that if we are really going to have a good go at it this season of course you want to bring one or two more in.

“The club have been supportive of myself in the past and hopefully we can come to some sort of agreement.”