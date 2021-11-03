Linfield prepared to lose wonderkid Cormac Austin, admits manager David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy admits the club are prepared for Academy star Cormac Austin to be snapped up by a club across the water.

The Northern Ireland Under-16 ace, who played in the recent Victory Shield, played the second-half of Tuesday’s 11-0 thrashing of PSNI in the third round of the BetMcLean League Cup, impressing his boss.

While he wasn’t on the scoresheet himself, midfielder Austin was heavily involved in the play at Windsor Park, showing glimpses of the bright future he has in the game.

However, Healy does not believe it will be in Belfast, with the manager revealing that multiple clubs have already taken notice of Austin's talent. Even so, he has vowed to do all he can to support the teen’s development.

"Cormac’s been in and around the Academy for the last few years. I saw the three games Cormac played for the Northern Ireland Victory Shield team a few weeks ago,” explained Healy.

"I don’t think he gave the ball away tonight. He’s got a bit of quality about him. He’s at the age where clubs are pushing to sign him. We will lose Cormac, no doubt about it, but we will try and give him exposure around the first-team squad where we can.

"He’s finished with the Northern Ireland Victory Shield team, so that will help, and hopefully his progression over the next three, four months will stand him in good stead at whatever club he goes to.”

While Austin came on from the bench, two more young players who started the game against PSNI were Callum Marshall and Joshua Archer, the former of whom scored the opening goal.

Healy was also impressed with both, adding: "Young Callum has been part of our scholarship that we started at the start of the season. Josh Archer’s probably a bit more street-wise than the majority of some other scholars we have and you could play him in any game and he wouldn’t look out of place.

"Callum’s situation was disappointing tonight because he scored a goal but he wasn’t feeling well and he’s going on trial to a club next week, so you want to be mindful of his health.”

As for the game itself, it was a stress-free night for the Blues as they cruised to a result that was only three goals shy of their record victory to book a League Cup quarter-final meeting with Ballymena United next week.

Billy Chadwick scored a hat-trick and Michael Newberry got a double at Windsor Park but, even though Linfield hit double-figures, Healy felt they could have scored even more against their Premier Intermediate opponents.

"To play for Linfield and for me to manage Linfield you have to have a ruthless attitude, and we got that tonight. We could have scored quite a few more,” added Healy.

"But when you reflect on the game, you want to start well and we did, you want to score early and we did. We challenged the players to be ruthless and clinical, and we created a few chances and we could have scored a few more.

“Billy’s hat-trick was great. He’s not had the best of times in terms of scoring goals but he’s lively in the round and I was pleased he got the hat-trick tonight.”