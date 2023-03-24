Linfield put in a five-star showing to crush Dungannon Swifts as Braiden Graham makes history

Dungannon Swifts 0 Linfield 5

Linfield boss David Healy applauds the fans after victory over Dungannon — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Linfield's Joel Cooper poses for selfies after the victory over Dungannon — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Braiden Graham became Linfield's youngest ever player after coming on as a substitute — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Linfield’s Chris McKee (right) celebrates his goal with Ethan Devine and Kirk Millar at Stangmore Park — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Their title hopes may be slipping away but Linfield are not giving up without a fight.

The Blues cut the gap on leaders Larne to four points with another big win at struggling Dungannon.

A week after demolishing Newry 7-0, they hit five more at Stangmore Park.

Ethan Devine led the rout with two, with Chris McKee, Joel Cooper and Kirk Millar also on target.

There was also a moment of history for the Blues as 15-year-old Braiden Graham became their youngest-ever player as a second-half substitute.

Another teenager, 18-year-old Rhyss Annett, was also handed a debut by David Healy.

The future is bright for the Blues, even if their title bid this season looks to be fizzling out.

Larne could restore the gap at the top to seven points at Coleraine today, although Healy’s side showed here that they are ready to pounce on any slip-ups.

They were ruthless in front of goal, with McKee and then Devine putting them in control in the first half before three more goals followed in four minutes after the restart.

The Blues are unbeaten here since 2013 and were in control once McKee fired them into a 17th-minute lead.

Matthew Clarke slipped the ball to Cooper on the left and he drove into the box, seeking out Devine, who lost his footing under pressure.

The ball broke to McKee, who let it roll onto his left foot and fired clinically into the bottom corner.

The second came in the 31st minute as Millar controlled a ball down the right and clipped it into the path of Devine, who drove it past Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

Dungannon had lacked the same clinical edge in front of goal, with Ben Cushnie and then Ryan Mayse wasting early chances. Then, when Jordan Jenkins found himself through, Chris Johns blocked with his leg and Joe Moore fired over from the rebound.

The Swifts were appealing for a penalty in first-half stoppage time when Cushnie went down under pressure from Jamie Mulgrew.

Referee Ben McMaster waved play on, angering Dungannon players.

And the home fans’ mood darkened further as a rampant Blues quickly killed the game after half-time.

The first came from Cooper but owed so much to the industry of Chris Shields, scrapping for the ball in midfield.

He won back possession and played it down the line for Cooper, who cut inside and found the far corner via a slight deflection.

From the kick-off, Shields won the ball back again, with Devine laying it off for Cooper.

He looked for the run of Millar, but the ball deflected back to Devine for a simple finish.

Everything the Blues were touching was turning to goals.

When the ball fell to Millar outside the box, he had options left and right but took on the shot, making it 5-0 with a stylish finish.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, McGinty, Curry, Animasahun, Marron (Bruna 57), Knowles, Mayse (Smith 79), Moore (S Scott 57), Cushnie (McCready 57), Jenkins (Lynch 79)

Subs not used: Nelson, Walsh.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Callacher, Roscoe-Byrne, Millar (Annett 73), Shields, Mulgrew (McClean 88), M Clarke, Cooper (Haygarth 88), McKee (Graham 77), Devine.

Subs not used: Walsh, A Clarke, Palmer.

Referee: Ben McMaster

Man of the match: Joel Cooper

Match rating: 6/10