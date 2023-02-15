Linfield release statement as investigation launched into objects thrown onto Oval pitch

The club said the actions ‘do not represent’ Linfield FC.

A ‘full investigation’ will be launched into the actions of a ‘small number of individuals’ who threw objects onto the pitch during an Irish league game on Tuesday night, Linfield FC have said.

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and captain Marcus Kane both required treatment after being struck by objects thrown from the crowd during scenes that marred a 3-0 victory for Glentoran over their rivals at The Oval on Tuesday night.

"Linfield FC strongly condemns the actions of a small number of individuals who threw objects onto the pitch from the terracing behind the goal during the Premiership game at the Oval on Tuesday night,” said a club spokesperson.

"Their actions do not represent Linfield FC and the vast majority of our loyal supporter network.

“This club will launch a full investigation into all matters surrounding the events at this fixture and will not be making any further comment at this stage.”

The incident caused a seven-minute stoppage during the match, with referee Jamie Robinson at one point indicating he would take both teams off the pitch.

Linfield boss David Healy said afterwards that it was a ‘poor, poor night’ for the football club both on and off the pitch.

"As Linfield through and through as I am, I was gutted with the way things transpired on and off the pitch – it was so disappointing,” said the former NI international striker.

"They were some of the worst scenes I've seen since I came to the club – they were unacceptable. I’m not going to condone any idiot who wants to throw bottles or stones or whatever else – the club wants no part of that. It’s totally unacceptable.

“The club has taken steps in a bid to improve things. I know we have so many genuine supporters who follow this club to the end of the earth and make sure we are well supported – those are the fans who want people talking about us in the correct manner.

"What happened on Tuesday has no place in sport.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Football Association (IFA) said: “We are aware of the incidents and will work proactively with the relevant parties on next steps."

In November, Linfield were forced to close the Kop stand at Windsor Park for two months and were warned over future spectator misconduct by the Irish FA following the Blues' 3-0 defeat by Glentoran on October 14.

The PSNI said they were aware of the incident.

"Police in Belfast were aware of football supporters throwing objects during a match on Tuesday, February 14,” said a spokesperson.

"There were no reports of any injuries and no arrests were made. Enquires into the matter are ongoing."