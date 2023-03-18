Linfield retaining focus after League Cup delight, insists David Healy

Joel Cooper, seen celebrating after scoring in Linfield's BetMcLean Cup Final triumph, is determined to get back to his best

Linfield manager David Healy is determined to avoid an ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show’ scenario when his team face Newry City at Windsor Park.

Only six days ago, the champagne was uncorked, the flags were waving and the party was in full swing as the Blues won the BetMcLean Cup following an impressive win over Coleraine.

But Healy quickly brought his troops back down to earth because they still have a little bit of unfinished business to address in the Danske Bank Premiership title race.

Although it’s a big ask for them to bring the Gibson Cup back to the international venue for the fifth successive year, Healy is not one for throwing in the towel.

“With seven games to go we are chasing down a brilliant Larne team,” he said.

“We are trying our best, they are such a good team, but we’ll keep going. We’ve now got Newry City and Dungannon Swifts in our next two games — teams fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

“On paper they (the pundits) will have us down as straightforward wins. I can guarantee and categorically state now they will not be easy games.

“We must try to maximise the points in the games we have remaining before we go into the split. Then we’ll see what happens after that, but we are chasing a good team.

“I take huge pride in managing this football club. I’m fighting on a daily basis to make this great club successful — I will continue to do that for the length of time I’m at the football club.”

Joel Cooper, seen celebrating after scoring in Linfield's BetMcLean Cup Final triumph, is determined to get back to his best

Healy had a word of praise for last week’s goal hero Joel Cooper, who has been struggling for form since returning to the Blues from Oxford United.

He added: “Joel has incredible ability. He got the move to England off the back of a really good, solid spell as he was possibly the best player in this country for 18 months.

“When you move to a different country, a better job, a bigger job or whatever else, sometimes when it doesn’t work out you can be scarred by it, mentally and physically.

“It has taken Joel a little bit of time to adapt from the disappointment. He tries desperately hard, he’s determined to do well and he takes everything to heart.

“But that to me is a good thing because it shows he cares; he still wants to get back to the player that he was.

“He is still a little bit short of that, but he still has the hunger, the mentality and the edge — he still wants to be the player he was before he got the move to Oxford.”