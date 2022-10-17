Linfield reveal investigation has been launched into spectator behaviour during Big Two derby against Glentoran

Linfield faced Glentoran on Friday in the latest Big Two derby

Linfield have released a statement announcing that an investigation has been launched into spectator misconduct during Friday’s game against Glentoran.

The club’s statement follows the PSNI’s announcement that they, too, are investigating events that took place at Windsor Park during the Danske Bank Premiership tie.

Videos circulating on social media allegedly show objects being thrown by and towards fans in the stands.

When asked for comment on the footage, the PSNI replied saying they were “aware of an incident” and are “currently making “further enquiries.”

Linfield’s own statement read: “Linfield Football Club is conducting a thorough investigation into a number of incidents which occurred in the stadium during Friday's Premiership game against Glentoran.

“If any evidence of misconduct is uncovered and individuals are identified, then the club will not hesitate to take robust action against those involved, including referring evidence of any possible criminal acts to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

Glentoran won the match 3-0 thanks to a double from Danny Purkis and a further strike from Bobby Burns, taking them up to second in the table.