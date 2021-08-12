Linfield rue missed chances in European exit as questions will mount over striking problems

Fola Esch (4) 2-1 (2) Linfield

What a chance missed by Linfield. And another one. And another one. And another one. We could go on.

The Blues should now be preparing for a Europa Conference League play-off tie against Kairat Almaty from Kazakhstan.

Instead, they will be left wondering about a golden opportunity that slipped away in Luxembourg.

Back in February 2000, a young David Healy scored twice on his Northern Ireland debut in a 3-1 friendly win at the Josy Barthel stadium.

In the same arena, Healy’s Linfield team, 21 years on, ought to have netted at least five goals against Fola Esch in the second leg of the third qualifying round clash.

These weren’t just half chances that were squandered, they were moments that should have led to a glut of goals.

By the time Fola substitute Bruno Correia Mendes cracked in a beauty on 69 minutes to break the deadlock on the night, Linfield should have been out of sight in the tie despite trailing 2-1 from the first leg.

They finally scored in the 90th minute through Sam Roscoe but even then allowed the Luxembourg side to retake the lead on 93 when Rodrigo Parreira calmly tucked away a penalty after Trai Hume, who didn’t deserve to be on the losing side, felled Diogo Pimentel in the box.

Linfield had 22 efforts on goal, 10 on target and only one goal to show for their domination.

Healy’s a keen golfer and will appreciate that tonight his full-time side were sharp from tee to green but couldn’t hole a putt to save their lives and therefore missed the cut to have a shot at reaching the group stages of European competition.

Having been magnificent in winning the league title and Irish Cup last season, the Blues lost Shayne Lavery, Andy Waterworth and Joel Cooper in the summer but alarmingly for Linfield fans they haven’t been replaced.

Christy Manzinga still fails to convince on a consistent basis and Billy Chadwick, on loan from Hull, has little first-team experience.

No wonder the Windsor Park faithful have been asking why the club have not signed a proven finisher.

The thing is they have known for six months that Waterworth was leaving because he couldn’t commit to full-time football and Linfield were aware a year ago that Lavery and Cooper were going to return to England.

True, Linfield were going to sign Malta forward Kyrian Nwoko only for Brexit complications to scupper the deal but where was Plan B with so much at stake in terms of finance for making it to the group phase, not to mention the honour and prestige of it all?

Questions will increase after this bitter European exit when opportunities came and went.

Early on, Hume headed just wide from a trademark Kirk Millar delivery.

Next, captain Jamie Mulgrew tested Emanuel Cabral from distance and the home goalkeeper was called into action again, keeping out Hume’s drive after excellent play on the left by Matthew Clarke.

The best chance of the half arrived 42 minutes in when Fallon dragged his shot wide from 15 yards after the ball had dropped to him in space having hit the bar from Niall Quinn’s cross.

The Luxembourg side would have been grateful to be all square at the break though concerned at Linfield’s control and the fact that star man Stefano Bensi, outstanding in the first leg, was forced off injured on 40 minutes.

The pattern continued in the second period with Linfield piling on the pressure. In the opening seconds, somehow, Cabral kept out Quinn not once but twice when it seemed certain the experienced Linfield man would score. The impressive Hume went close again, substitute Manzinga hit the bar when he ought to have hit the net and Michael Newberry’s effort was deflected over.

Roscoe, Millar and Fallon all could have scored before Mendes showed them how to do it with a fabulous finish.

More Linfield chances went by the wayside before, approaching injury time, Manzinga did superbly to dig out a cross finished by Roscoe but hopes of a grand finale didn’t last long with Parreira’s spot-kick ending a contest the Blues should have won with something to spare.

FOLA ESCH: Cabral, Pimentel, Delgado, Bensi (Caron 40), Frere, Boutrif (Mendes 63), Omosanya (Dragovic 63), Ouassiero, Klein, Grisez, Mustafic (Parreira 79).

Subs not used: Hym, Da Costa, Dikaba, Pascoal, Muharemovic, Correia, Simon, Almada Correia.

LINFIELD: Johns, Hume, Newberry, Roscoe-Byrne, M Clarke, Mulgrew (A Clarke 73), Shields, Millar, Fallon, Quinn (Salam 73), Chadwick (Manzinga 61).

Subs not used: Walsh, Williamson, Larkin, Nasseri, Pepper, Palmer, Carroll.

Referee: Aliyar Aghayev (Azerbaijan)

Man of the match: Trai Hume (Linfield)

Match rating: 7/10