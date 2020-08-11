Linfield set for Champions League bye and £250k bonus after qualifier against FC Drita postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests

Linfield's players are set to be back on the plane again next week in a further financial boost for the club.

Linfield are set to be handed a bye into the next round of the Champions League - and the additional £250k prize money that goes with it - after their preliminary round final against FC Drita was called off.

With less than two hours until kick-off, UEFA announced that the game would not be taking place due to two of the Kosovan team's players testing positive and the entire side being placed into quarantine by the Swiss authorities.

One player tested positive on Friday and was put into quarantine along with one team-mate with whom he had been in close contact.

However, on Monday, a second player tested positive after being in contact with other members of the club's delegation over the weekend.

There is room in UEFA's new laws for the game to be rescheduled later in the week, should 13 Drita players, including one goalkeeper, test negative, but after the governing body's confirmation that the match will not place, Linfield are set to be awarded a spot in the first qualifying round tie at Legia Warsaw next week.

The relevant rules are the new Annex 1 of the Regulations of the UEFA Champions League, approved by UEFA's Executive Committee earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They dictate that the team that cannot play the match will be held responsible and deemed to have forfeited the game 3-0.

In terms of their ultimate on-field ambitions of reaching the Europa League group stages, defeat to either Drita or Legia Warsaw next week still sees the Blues drop into the second qualifying round of UEFA's secondary competition, three ties away from the competition proper.

While Champions League progression, unless it is followed up an upset in the Polish capital, does little to enhance their on-field prospects, it will certainly provide an added boost to the Windsor Park coffers thanks to the additional £250k prize money that goes with participation in the first qualifying round.

Working off last season's UEFA solidarity payment figures as fair estimates, the Blues have already landed €230k for competing in the preliminary round and are guaranteed at least a further €260k if and when they drop into the Europa League. That will now be accompanied by an extra estimated €280k for competing against Legia Warsaw.

So the 'victory' over Drita will take Linfield's minimum estimated UEFA prize money for the summer from €490k (£440k) to €770k (£690k) - a difference of £250k.

It is expected that the UEFA Control and Discplinary Body will make a final decision on Wednesday morning, when Linfield are travelling home from Switzerland.

Linfield saw off San Marino side Tre Fiori 2-0 in the preliminary round semi-final on Saturday at the Centre sportif de Colovray in Nyon just a few hours before Drita beat Inter Club D'Escaldes 2-1 at the same venue.

"The club has been advised by UEFA that this evening's Champions League Preliminary Round tie against FC Drita has been postponed due to Covid 19 issues within the Kosovan team.

"Further details will follow once we hear the outcome from UEFA's Disciplinary body," read a Linfield statement.