Linfield set to receive ‘significant’ fee as talented young pair net Premier League move

Cole Brannigan had been linked with a number of clubs before sealing Aston Villa move

Northern Ireland youngsters Cole Brannigan and Callum Moreland will begin their professional careers with Aston Villa next week after completing moves from Linfield.

The promising duo have signed four-year deals with the Premier League outfit who view them as potential first team stars of the future.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed last year that Brannigan and Moreland were set to transfer to Villa and now, as they prepare to leave home, there is a determination in both to grasp what is a golden opportunity.

Brannigan is an attacking midfielder who is comfortable on the wing while fellow 16-year-old Moreland is a left sided centre-back.

They have already represented Northern Ireland at youth level and there are high hopes in the Irish FA that with their ability they will eventually come through to the senior squad.

Brannigan had been linked with Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leeds, while a number of clubs were also keen on Moreland, but the pair opted for Villa.

They are the latest young players from the Linfield conveyor belt, with senior boss David Healy and head of youth Glenn Ferguson key figures in bringing the brightest teenage talents from across the country to Windsor Park in order to develop them into first team players for the Blues or to help them move across the water.

Earlier this year it was agreed that Blaine McClure and Callum Burnside would go to Rangers on three-year deals from Linfield.

Dale Taylor and Callum Marshall, who left Windsor Park in recent times for Nottingham Forest and West Ham United respectively, are now full Northern Ireland internationals, while others such as Ruairi McConville at Brighton and Charlie Allen at Leeds are progressing well.

Linfield will receive ‘significant’ fees for both Brannigan and Moreland, with add-ons expected to be included in the transfers.