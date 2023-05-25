Linfield set to secure signing of Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick

The Belfast Telegraph understands that, following negotiations between both clubs, a deal has been done and the front man will move to Windsor Park in the coming days.

It is believed the fee is in excess of £50,000 and could go beyond double that depending on how well the player does with the Blues.

This is seen as a key capture by Linfield in what promises to be a busy summer for them, with 28-year-old Fitzpatrick lined up to spearhead the attack as David Healy’s men push to regain the title from Larne next season.

With Eetu Vertainen leaving the club, Kyle Lafferty moving on after his unsuccessful loan spell and Robbie McDaid recovering from a long-term injury, Linfield made Fitzpatrick their number one target, as Sunday Life Sport revealed last month, and they have got their man.

The former Antrim GAA star has just come off the back of a brilliant season, scoring 19 League goals for Glenavon, whom he joined from Coleraine in 2020 having previously impressed playing for Belfast Celtic.

He is admired by all the top clubs in the Premiership and Crusaders were looking at bringing him to Seaview in January, but he has ended up at Windsor Park where he is looking forward to improving his all round game in the full-time environment and working with Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer Healy.

Meanwhile, as this newspaper revealed earlier in the week, Crusaders have completed the signing of defender Jimmy Callacher after his departure from Linfield.

The 31-year-old will officially join Stephen Baxter’s squad on a two-year deal once the transfer window opens next month.

With Linfield's new full-time structure, it was agreed by all parties that the highly-successful centre back part company with the Blues after nine years at Windsor Park so he could maintain his own business.

In a statement, the north Belfast club said: “Crusaders Football Club are delighted to announce the pre-contract signing of defender Jimmy Callagher.

“Jimmy brings a wealth of experience with him to Seaview and will join Crusaders at the conclusion of his current contract with Linfield.”