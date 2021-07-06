Linfield set to sign Malta international ace Kyrian Nwoko

Nwoko, who turned 24 on Sunday, has played 21 times for his country scoring, three goals at international level. It is understood a fee has been agreed between the clubs with the player primed to land a two-year deal at Windsor Park subject to him being granted a work permit.

Nwoko will bolster David Healy’s attacking options having lost Shayne Lavery to Blackpool and Andy Waterworth to Glenavon after the Blues clinched the league and cup double last season.

The transfer news comes ahead of tonight’s Champions League tie against Zalgiris Vilnius with Blues skipper Jamie Mulgrew calling on his team-mates to deliver a big first leg performance in Lithuania to keep their first qualifying round clash alive for next week’s return leg.

By then — July 13 — a number of Blues fans will be allowed into the national stadium for the first time since December.

Mulgrew said: “We got a taste of having fans back at the Irish Cup final. The atmosphere our fans created that night was fantastic and it would be great for them to come to Windsor next Tuesday and be really excited by another European adventure.”