Linfield sign Daniel Finlayson to one-year permanent deal after successful loan spell

Linfield have announced the signing of defender Daniel Finlayson from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on a permanent deal ahead of the 2023/24 season for what the Belfast Telegraph understands to be a “small fee”.

The 22-year-old moved to Windsor Park on a short-term deal for the entirety of last season and proved to be a hit with the Blues, making 45 appearances for the club and scoring one goal.

Finlayson was set to re-join St Mirren after the season ended, but he will not be headed back to Scotland and has instead pledged his future to Linfield on a one-year contract.

A no-nonsense defender, who primarily plays right-back but can also cover in central defence, has been in excellent form for David Healy’s men, helping them concede the second-least amount of goals in the League this season.

The former Northern Ireland underage international started his career with Rangers and spent loan spells at Orange County in California and St Mirren before signing with the Saints permanently in 2021.

Finlayson spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Kelty Hearts before heading out on a temporary deal to Linfield this season, which has led to him signing on for more beyond this summer.

It is the first in what is expected to be several moves for the Blues, who are looking to reclaim the Danske Bank Premiership title they lost to Larne, with David Healy reported interested in luring Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick to Windsor Park.