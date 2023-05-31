Linfield sign Northern Ireland youth international Jack Scott

Northern Ireland Under 21 international Jack Scott has returned to the Linfield after three seasons at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The young defender swapped Windsor Park for Molineux in 2020 but failed to break into the Premier League club’s first team squad.

The right-back enjoyed a six-month loan stint at Dublin club St Patrick’s Athletic, playing 17 times for the League of Ireland club.

It’s Linfield’s second signing of the summer, coming hot on the heels of Matthew Fitzpatrick move from Glenavon.

Linfield boss David Healy said: "We’ve reached agreement with Jack Scott for him to join us on the opening of the transfer window in just over a week's time.

"Jack is a 20-year-old defender who will join us on a 2-year contact from Wolves, subject to the completion of the normal international clearance formalities.

"Jack was with our Academy, prior to a move to Wolves several years ago and he also spent last year on loan at St Patrick's Athletic in Dublin.

"Jack is a young player who I know well from his under age international playing career and I really believe his signing will strengthen our squad.

"He will settle in to our squad very easily and I know he's looking forward to joining up with the rest of the players at the start of pre-season training.

"Although young and with lots of potential, he is quite experienced, having played in England and in the league down south, as well as at under 21 international level.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to the squad and no doubt, our supporters will also make him feel at home at the club.”