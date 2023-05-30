Linfield snap up striker Matthew Fitzpatrick from Glenavon

As first reported by Belfast Telegraph Sport last Thursday, Linfield have snapped up striker Matthew Fitzpatrick from Glenavon.

The 28 year-old forward has signed a two-year deal at the Windsor Park, with the transfer understood to be in excess of £50,000.

The former Antrim GAA star scored 19 League goals for Glenavon this term, whom he joined from Coleraine in 2020 having previously impressed playing for Belfast Celtic.

Linfield boss David Healy said: I’m delighted to welcome Matthew Fitzpatrick to the club on a two year contract.

"His signing will be registered on the opening of the transfer next month and I’m delighted that we’ve reached agreement with Glenavon to secure the transfer of a quality player who I’ve admired for some time.

"He’s a proven, experienced player who knows our league well and he’s keen to come on board, as we aim to recapture the Premiership title in the season ahead.

"I want to thank our board for their backing in bringing such a talented forward player to our squad and I’m particularly grateful to our recruitment and development manager, Willie McKeown for all his hard work in bringing negotiations to the desired, positive outcome.

"I’m really looking forward to working with Matthew when he joins the squad for pre season training and our supporters will no doubt give him their traditional warm welcome to the club, when they get an opportunity to do so.

"He’s an important signing for us and our supporters can be assured we are working hard to bring other quality signings to the club and as always, we will advise everyone once the contracts have been formally agreed.”

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton told the club’s website: “When we received a couple of bids for Fitzy we asked him what he wanted to do and he wanted to give full-time football a crack.

“We have to respect and understand that as much as it is difficult and frustrating as we didn’t want to lose him.

“He’s started playing soccer late in his career and after a couple of good seasons he’s looked at his situation. He’s in a privileged position as he is in a good job which lets him take five years out and, at the end of it, he can walk back into his role.

“I’m sure he would agree that he’s improved during his time with us but unfortunately we don’t have the full-time model to compete with those other clubs that do. We did speak to Fitzy about improving his contract but from his point of view he wanted to try full-time football.”

“When we brought Fitzy in he didn’t cost us anything. He has more than paid us back in terms of performance and goals over the last two-and-a-half years.

“He has been a great lad. He’s shown Glenavon respect throughout the process and done things the right way. He’s been honest about what he’s wanted from day one and you can only respect him for that.

“He’s been outstanding to work with and has never caused us any bother. I want to thank him for everything he has done for us and I want to wish him well for the future.”

Last Friday, Glenavon released a statement that read: “Contrary to a media report which emerged late last night Linfield have not “snapped up striker Matthew Fitzpatrick from Glenavon. There has been a regrettable leak of information – not from the Glenavon side – and this report should be ignored.”