Linfield spreading goals around is crucial for our success, claims David Healy after Portadown are swept aside

Ethan Devine is centre of attention after putting Linfield 2-0 up

Linfield put on their Sunday best as they got their Danske Bank Premiership title defence off to an impressive start on an historic afternoon at Windsor Park.

Kirk Millar, who will make his 350th appearance for the Blues in his next competitive match, will claim his team’s opening goal of the league season, although the dubious goals panel may credit it to unfortunate Portadown defender Paddy McNally.

The Blues then went into overdrive in the second half with Ethan Devine, Eetu Vertainen and substitute Andrew Clarke getting in on the scoring stakes as the battling Ports wilted.

A crowd of almost 3000 turned up for Linfield’s first ever league game to be staged on the Sabbath, brought about because of the team’s commitments in the Europa Conference League, where they will face RFS of Latvia in the first leg of their play-off tie on Thursday.

Should David Healy’s boys be successful, they would create another giant piece of history by becoming the first Irish League side to taste Euro group stage action — and enjoy the financial benefits that come with it.

“It was a professional job,” purred Healy.

“I thought we were good. Could we have been better? Of course. We created a number of chances and possibly could have done a bit better in front of goal.

“Again, we had to be respectful to Portadown. There were three or four players in their team that we haven’t seen in the league before.

“I was pleased with the performance and the manner of our victory.

“We had four different goal scorers and that’s going to be crucial going forward, it’s all about building confidence and building relationships.

“The important thing at the start of this campaign, more so than before, was getting off to a winning start. We only got back from playing Zurich on Friday — it didn’t give us much time to prepare for the game.

“Credit to the players. They know the rules, they know their jobs. We mixed and matched in the 4-3-3 formation we played. They players understood and adapted superbly well.”

Had it been a boxing match, the referee would have had every right to call time.

The Blues took the lead after only seven minutes. Vertainen’s initial shot was cleared to Millar, who drilled in low and hard strike, with his effort ricocheting in off the boot of McNally.

In the second half, the Blues upped the ante.

Millar, who was named skipper in place of Jamie Mulgrew, produced the most delicate of crosses on 57 minutes for Devine to volley in.

Millar was involved in the third goal 18 minutes from time. He lofted another delicious ball to the back post, where Devine headed back for Vertainen to power home.

Clarke then finished the job on 85 minutes.

Inevitably Millar was involved, crossing for Robbie McDaid, who headed the ball down for the substitute to tap past goalkeeper Jethren Barr at the back post.

“I thought if we got a second goal, we would go on to score more,” added Healy.

“I get frustrated at times because we are in the opposition’s final third so many times.

“We want to improv and we want to be better in the key moments — we have the players in the dressing room who can do that.”

Portadown boss Paul Doolin had no complaints.

It was a baptism of fire for his boys in their opening game of season.

“Linfield are a good team, we knew what to expect,” he said.

“They started off really well and scored early on, but after that we got a foothold on the game.

“We played really well and limited them to very little chances. Yes, they created opportunities, but we had chances as well.

“We were delighted at half-time, but when the second goal went in, we didn’t look we had the legs in us. The confidence oozed through them when Devine scored.

“Linfield looked fit and hungry. They have got good players. I think Chris Shields is a very big player for them.

“But they have been playing in high-profile European games, so their fitness levels are different class.”

Linfield: Johns, Roscoe, Newberry (Finlayson, 69 mins), Shields, Millar, McClean (Mulgrew, 69 mins), Cooper, McDaid, Devine (A Clarke, 78 mins), Fallon (McKee, 78 mins), Vertainen (Palmer, 78 mins).

Unused subs: Walsh, M Clarke.

Portadown: Barr, Akiotu, Upton, Wilson (Mashigo, 62 mins), Donnellan, Russell, Conaty (Mitchell, 78 mins), Moore (Stedman, 62 mins), McNally, Teggart, Jenkins (Tantale, 62 mins).

Unused subs: McKenna, Beverland, Ovens.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Match rating: 7/10