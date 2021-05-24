Linfield star Andy Waterworth misses cup final to welcome baby

It was a weekend to remember for Linfield star Andy Waterworth — as he celebrated his side’s Irish Cup triumph and becoming a new dad.

The club posted this photograph of the striker — all smiles with his beautiful daughter Mia Faith.

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday evening, Waterworth (35) left his team-mates and a cup final behind to be with his wife as she gave birth to their first child.

He was supposed to be on the bench for the Blues against Larne at Mourneview Park.

But shortly after arriving at the ground in Lurgan, he was called by wife Lisa to say their baby was on the way.

While Linfield were celebrating a 44th Irish Cup triumph after a 2-1 victory, the Waterworths were preparing for an even bigger occasion with Mia Faith born at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald after the match.

A Linfield statement read: “Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Waterworth on the birth of their daughter Mia Faith in the aftermath of the Irish Cup Final success.

“Andy has asked Linfieldfc.com to extend his appreciation to everyone for the congratulatory messages and he wants to extend a special thank you to the medical staff at the Ulster Hospital for their skill in the delivery of his baby daughter.”