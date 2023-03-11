Linfield star Chris Shields out to add to his impressive medal haul in Cup Final

Chris Shields hoping to get his hands on the BetMcLean Cup on Sunday

Before joining Linfield in June, 2021, the 32-year-old racked up five League of Ireland Premier Division titles — the highlight of a rewarding nine years at Dundalk.

His trophy cabinet proudly displays 11 other winners’ medals, including three from the FAI Cup. And, when he moved to Windsor Park, the trend continued.

The Bangor-based Shields was instrumental in helping the Blues claim their fourth successive League title triumph last season.

So, it’s no surprise he has siege mentality when it comes to Sunday’s BetMcLean Cup final against Coleraine at Windsor Park — he’s in it to win it!

“Like many lads in the changing room I’m no stranger to finals and big games,” said Shields, a massive favourite with the Linfield faithful. “These are always ones I enjoy.

“There’s no point going out (on to the pitch) with fear or nervousness because it (the game) can pass you by in the blink of an eye.

“Any final or semi-final that I’ve got to, or should it be a really crunch League game, I’ve always relished it and tried to enjoy it -- Sunday will be no different.

“You want to be counting your medals at the end of your career and this would be a major one.”

Chris Shields with the FAI Cup — © ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Shields was an avid television viewer for last season’s final when Coleraine and Cliftonville locked horns – he’s now counting down the minutes to kick-off.

“The players that didn’t play in it last year were sitting watching it and thinking you wanted to be a part of it,” he added.

“Being a part of it this year is something to look forward to and it’s a chance to win a trophy before the real business end of the season.

“Any game at this stage of the season you have to relish because it is the business end of the season and a club like Linfield are expecting to be in and around everything.

“That was probably one of the gaffer’s (David Healy) first lines in the first (BetMcLean) cup game down at Moyola earlier in the season.

“He said, this is a cup and a challenge to you as a group, because there are a lot of boys here before I came and, are here a long time together, that probably haven’t won it.

“It’s a good trophy to win . . . I’ve won a few of them (League Cups) down south myself and I always enjoyed winning them because they are that wee bit earlier before the league and Irish Cup are handed out — it’s a trophy we definitely want to win.”

Chris Shields with the Premier League trophy after Dundalk’s title success in 2018 — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Shields, however, realises that Linfield must bring the A-game to Windsor Park on Sunday because Coleraine have proved to be tough nut to crack this season.

He added: “It shows the trajectory of the way the league is at the minute. There’s a real positive spin on the Irish League at the minute and the League Cup is another jewel in the crown.

“The league is gathering more attention, there are more people at games and if you had said a few years ago that there would be 11 or 12 thousand at a League Cup final I don’t think many would have believed it.

“There was nothing between us (the teams) in the two 0-0 games in the first two league games and for ourselves it was important to get a win on Saturday.

“The old cliches come out —form goes out the window, especially in a cup final, but being in football as long as I have that is the case because it’s a one-off match.

“They have a lot of experienced players and I feel this is Oran’s best squad he’s had over the years. They’ve always been a good cup team and they’ll have players relishing the opportunity too.”