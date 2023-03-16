Linfield star Ross Larkin may never play football again following surgery to remove brain tumour

The former Northern Ireland youth international has undergone chemotherapy

Ross Larkin scores for Linfield against Larne in 2020 — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Linfield footballer Ross Larkin (23) feels lucky to be alive after undergoing surgery for a life-threatening brain tumour.

The defender from Newry, has also had radiotherapy and chemotherapy, hopes to make a full recovery but doesn’t know if he will be able to play professional football again.

The club revealed he was in hospital for a “procedure” following the diagnosis which was made in December 2021, but details of his illness were not disclosed.

He has told BBC News NI he underwent brain surgery on Christmas Eve.

"It was a massive, massive shock,” he said.

"I was literally playing, I think we played against Warrenpoint, a few days before that happened, and obviously as a centre half heading the ball – that’s probably my biggest strength.

"I had no symptoms whatsoever and the next thing admitted to hospital for a brain tumour like – and just can’t believe it. The family just can’t believe it.”

Ross, who was swooped from Portadown in 2019, said that while it’s been hard to take in he is grateful for the medical assistance he has received.

"Thank God I had that surgery and it was successful,” he said.

The Queen’s University Belfast graduate secured a full-time contract at the biggest club in Belfast by the time he was 22 and had played 28 times.

The tumour was discovered on the day of his winter graduation from his business management course after he began to feel unwell after the ceremony.

"I felt a pressure at the side of my eye - I lost peripheral vision," he explained.

Doctors suspected he may have had a stroke but medical scans revealed the true cause amid initial fears the grade-three oligodendroglioma tumour was untreatable.

"It's such a rare disease and for it to happen to me was just hard to take," Ross said.

"But I got through it and am stronger for it now.

"I feel so thankful to everyone for being so good to me."

He expressed gratitude to the medical staff who saved his life and for the constant support from Linfield and manager David Healy, family and friends.

The young sportsman, who is currently preparing for the Belfast City Marathon on April 30, said the doctors and brain surgeons he has spoken to about his future in football are not fully recommending that he continues to play.

"But I'm personally not giving up on it. I'll see how I am, maybe in a year's time and reassess,” Ross said.

"I'm doing the Belfast marathon and I want to focus on this at the moment and after the marathon I'll sit down and I'll see where I am."

Following a year of gruelling treatment Ross is focused on his recovery and hopes to raise money for the charity Brainwaves NI.