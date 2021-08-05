Linfield still have a real opportunity to progress in Europe… Fola Esch haven’t made us lose sleep, says David Healy

Europa Conference League

Linfield manager David Healy insists he is excited by the challenge of trying to come back from a 2-1 deficit to Fola Esch in the Europa Conference League, pointing out the Luxembourg outfit won’t be giving him sleepless nights in the build-up to next week’s return leg.

Going into the final quarter of Tuesday’s opening game in the third qualifying round at Windsor Park, the Blues were leading 1-0 through Billy Chadwick’s early strike but late goals from the impressive Stefano Benis and substitute Gauthier Caron, with just two minutes left, has put the Irish League champions on the back foot.

The dream scenario was to deliver the same dynamic performance that blew Bosnia’s Borac Banja Luka away 4-0 in Belfast a fortnight ago in the previous round but Linfield never got close to those levels.

Healy’s post-match assessment was honest, admitting that too often his team gave up possession and didn’t merit victory on the night, adding that the tie was still up for grabs.

“To lose so late was tough, frustrating and annoying. I don’t think we did enough to win the game, but on the other hand I don’t think we deserved to lose the game. Maybe a 1-1 draw would have been fair,” stated Healy.

“If we were going to push our full-backs on, we had to be good in possession in the middle of the pitch and I think we gave the ball away too many times.

“There were poor passes and poor runs, it’s a hard one to put my finger on right now. I can’t fault the players’ effort or attitude, it’s been spot on as always. Maybe the effort in the heat and humidity from last week in Bosnia came back to haunt us a bit.

“I’m excited about the second leg though and I’m looking forward to it. We will be a little bit down after the first game but I haven’t seen anything that will mean I go home and not sleep because I’m worrying myself sick for the game next week.

“I think we have a real opportunity but we will have to play a bit better. They probably sucked us in and they broke in numbers.

“They were a step up in class. Yes, it wasn’t top-level opposition, but they are champions for a reason and they beat the champions from Belarus home and away last time and found a way to win the first leg late on.”

On his full debut, Chadwick’s first goal for the Blues was a plus point. On loan from Grant McCann’s Hull City, the 21-year-old English forward put in a strong shift and produced a clever finish with Healy suggesting he will improve in the weeks and months ahead.

“Billy is still playing catch-up and he will improve a hell of a lot from the game on Tuesday,” said Healy.

“He’s missed a bit of training since he came in for different reasons but he’ll get sharper and he’ll get quicker.

“What he did show was that he had real composure when the opportunity fell and he slotted his chance home in a good fashion.”

Despite Chadwick’s goal and promising European displays from Christy Manzinga, it is evident Linfield are short on strikers with Andy Waterworth moving to Glenavon and Shayne Lavery now at Blackpool. On Tuesday night, Lavery was making it tough for Manchester City in a friendly.

Healy said: “We probably are one or two short in different areas but that will be for myself and the people at the club to sit down and discuss. We need to bring the right people in to add to the group. There’s no point in rushing and getting the wrong one.”

The Blues boss wished Larne well in their European game tonight and gave an update on his contract situation, saying: “We’re still nearly there.”