Linfield striker Eetu Vertainen has his eyes fixed on Europa Conference League glory

Europa Conference League

Linfield striker Eetu Vertainen insists his team have eyes on the ‘big prize’ in Thursday’s Europa Conference League showdown against RFS in Latvia.

The eventual winners of the two-legged affair will hit a European jackpot – something in the region of £3m – of qualifying for the group stages of the tournament.

Should David Healy’s boys manage that, they would write themselves into the record books by becoming the first ever Irish League team to qualify for the group stages of any European tournament.

Linfield have already exited the Champions League and the Europa League – they lost to FC Zurich last week – but the players now have a genuine opportunity of becoming a piece of rich fabric in the illustrious history of the football club.

Although the Blues will be taking nothing for granted, Finnish striker Vertainen believes this will be the club’s best opportunity of hitting new European heights.

“I know the club came close (to group stage qualification) a few seasons back before I joined, but I think we have a great opportunity,” insisted Vertainen, who was on the scoresheet in the team’s 4-0 opening League win against Portadown on Sunday.

“It will be another tough match, for sure, but I think this is the game that will give us the best chance to qualify. This is the game that we have been looking for.

“The Conference League was always our realistic target. The big one was winning our opening Champions League tie against The New Saints. We knew the potential benefits that would bring.

“The boss has been doing his homework, as he does in every game. I watched one of their games against Helsinki because I played there before.

“Helsinki won it on penalties actually. I think they have a good team, but I also think we have a really good chance, but I’m sure RFS will be looking at the game the same way.”

After their win over Welsh side TNS, the Blues made their Champions League exit when beaten by Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt. And, only last week, they were ushered out of the Europa League when beaten over two legs by FZ Zurich.

Vertainen added: “The last two teams we played were top class. We certainly need to respect RFS – we respect every opponent -- but I don’t they are in the same bracket as Zurich.

“Bodo and Zurich were very good, there is no question about that. The games had great tempo. It was certainly something different that we were used to in our League.”

Vertainen believes if the Blues can get a positive result in Riga, then the door will be open for them to progress in front of their home fans.

“The secret for us is getting a good result out there and then bringing them back to Windsor, where hopefully a big crowd will turn up to make it an intimidation atmosphere,” he added.

“That’s the plan, but I feel we can’t be too scared in the away game. I don’t think we will go there to get a scoreless draw. We want to score, so we must be positive in a constructive way, good defending will be the key out there.”

Now in his second spell at Linfield, Vertainen insists his team will be oozing with confidence after getting their Danske Bank Premiership defence off to the best possible start against Portadown, where the club also made a little piece of history by competing on Sunday for the first time.

“It was a little bit weird of course (the Sunday game) but everyone was happy the league is up and running and we got a good result,” he added. “It was probably the perfect game for us, ahead of such an important European match.

“We’ve had a few tough weeks playing against top European sides, so we needed a little confidence booster.

“We didn’t keep the ball so well against Zurich, we needed that league game. And it proved we know where the net is. We are disappointed we didn’t score more. It could have been seven or eight.

“There is no doubt, we still have lots to improve on, but we won four-nil, kept a clean sheet, so we have to be happy. For sure, we can see that we can improve.

“It was just what we needed ahead of the European match. Everyone now has a clear head going into the RFS game.”