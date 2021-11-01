Linfield striker Matt Green delighted he was able to take his chance to make the difference

Linfield 3 Dungannon Swifts 0

Substitute Matt Green’s quick-fire late double helped scatter the clouds of frustration that hovered over Windsor Park for 81 minutes on Saturday.

The Danske Bank Premiership title holders had only Matthew Clarke’s exquisite early strike to show for their efforts against a gutsy Dungannon Swifts — who persevered with their ‘beautiful game’ philosophy — when manager David Healy decided to change things.

Although Dean Shiels’ boys play an attractive brand of one-touch football, they were restricted to testing goalkeeper Chris Johns from distance in the second half and never threatened inside the box.

With the home fans becoming more and more frustrated, Healy duly introduced Green with 18 minutes remaining, replacing Jordan Stewart — a decision that didn’t go down well with the punters in the North Stand.

But the 34-year-old struck it rich with two excellent finishes in a five-minute spell — both created by the irrepressible Kirk Millar’s endeavour on the right wing.

“It’s my responsibility to score goals, everyone has a responsibility at this club,” said Green.

“It’s important for any substitute to make a difference or to try and impact the game.

“It’s all about being positive. It probably wasn’t a great game to watch, but for the fans who stayed for the 90 minutes at least they left with a smile on their face with the late goals. It was a decent victory in the end.

“I know the expectations at the club and the crowd can become a little bit frustrated. I can understand that when the game is a little bit flat, but Dungannon frustrated us pretty well, without really hurting us.”

Green insisted that Millar should take a great deal of credit of his part in the goals.

“Kirk is brilliant, he puts some great balls into the box,” he added.

“We practice a lot in training, and it was only a matter of time before we got it right.

“We’ve a good understanding, I can read his technique pretty well.

“It’s always nice to get on and get a couple of goals — that’s my first goals at Windsor Park, so they were special.

“More importantly, it helped the team get three points. That’s five for the season, so hopefully there are more to come. The win also means we extend our unbeaten run. Obviously, the morale in the group is good at the minute.

“We’ve got a really busy period now in November, so we must make sure we win by hook or by crook over the next few games.”

Healy, meanwhile, reflected: “I was delighted with the three points.

“It was a tough game — we knew it would be. Dungannon are tricky opponents and if they can get that level of performance on a consistent basis, they’ll climb the table. We can play better, but I was pleased with our boys. They give so much. I see the level of commitment, energy and effort these players put in and the sacrifices they make during the week.

“I couldn’t be happier with the group of players we have in the dressing room — they are a credit to this football club. Some see it and some don’t, but I see it and I’m the most important person to see it.”

Swifts boss Shiels was convinced his boys’ performance warranted something from the game.

“There was no way it was a 3-0 game, I was delighted with the effort of our lads,” he said.

“Their first goal was a hand ball — everyone stopped waiting for the whistle that didn’t come. It’s a refereeing error that has cost us.

“When you come to Windsor Park the first goal is always crucial, so it was hard for us to accept because we were right in the game.

“This is a tough place to come, most teams sit back and park the bus, but we tried to be brave with a high press, our game plan was spot on.

“Up until their second goal, they didn’t have a shot. We began to take risks looking for an equaliser because we didn’t want to walk away patting ourselves on the back by losing 1-0 — we wanted to get something from the game.

“Linfield have got quality to hurt you, but we matched them all over the park up until the last few minutes.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Byrne, Shields (Donnelly, 89 mins), Callacher, Millar (Salam, 89 mins), Hume, Manzinga (Chadwick, 89 mins), Stewart (Green, 72 mins), Clarke, Fallon (Quinn, 28 mins), Mulgrew. Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry.

DUNGANNON: Morgan, Glynn, Cowan, McAleer (Knowles, 77 mins), Mayse (Convie, 85 mins), Smyth, Coyle (Campbell, 62 mins), McGinty, McBrien, McGee, Conway. (Gallagher, 77 mins). Unused subs: Quinn, Glenny.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the match: Jamie Mulgrew

Match rating: 6/10