Linfield striker Robbie McDaid out for a year with a cruciate ligament injury

Linfield striker Robbie McDaid will be missing for the best part of a year after the club confirmed he has suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his knee.

The 26-year-old, who made the controversial move from Big Two rivals Glentoran last summer, sustained a serious injury just 20 seconds into last month’s Premiership game with Carrick Rangers.

Blues boss David Healy stated: “He is going to be missing for a long time. If someone has a long-term knee injury, the chances are it’s only one thing.”

Healy added that new signing Ryan McKay will likewise not feature again this season — he was also taken off early on against Carrick.

Healy said: “Take what you want from the statement the club put out regarding Robbie’s situation, he is going to be missing for a long time.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail, but I think everyone has a fair idea how serious his injury is. If someone has a long-term knee injury, the chances are it’s only one thing.

“It’s really unfortunate for him in his first season at the club, but we’ll look after him as we always do.”

McKay, who joined the champions from Dundela, will also remain in the treatment room for some time.

“Ryan was still in hospital up to the weekend,” added Healy.

“I’d been up to see him a few times and I’ve been in contact with his family, it’s been a tough time for the family. You almost feel a little bit responsible when you put in a young kid and he gets injured so early on his debut. Everything seems to be improving and over the next few days, hopefully, we can get some good news. He was kept in as a precaution and he’s been well looked after.

“I’ve a 17-year-old son myself and when something is wrong and someone is in hospital, everything else in and around you stops. Ryan will certainly not play the rest of the season. He’ll be well managed and looked after by our medical team.”