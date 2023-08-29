Linfield supporter hit with ban for throwing water balloon at rival fans has appeal dismissed

Also affirming an order for Jay David Thompson to complete 120 hours of community service, Judge Alistair Devlin told Antrim County Appeal Court he was “encouraged to know that Linfield FC thought it appropriate” to ban the 21-year-old from Windsor Park for life.

“It’s stupid, mindless and thuggish behaviour that leads to disruption at matches, and that prevents people, particularly families, from attending,” declared the judge, adding: “I think the courts should work with football authorities in stamping down on this irresponsible, thuggish and offensive behaviour.”

At an earlier hearing at the magistrates’ court, Linfield FC season ticket holder Thompson, from Braeside Grove in east Belfast, had entered guilty pleas to throwing an article on the night Larne FC were crowned champions on April 21 this year, as well as an offence of disorderly behaviour on the Inver Road in Larne.

He had been handed a 120-hour community service order and three-year football banning order (FBO), which he appealed.

Today, a prosecutor told how, during the match between Larne FC and Linfield, police were in Stand B and “saw the defendant shouting and screaming”, calling them “s*****s” and a female, who was wearing a Superwoman outfit, a “slut at the top of his voice”.

“The defendant has then also thrown a water balloon into the opposition team’s supporters and he was captured on police mobile evidence camera continuing to shout and behave in a disorderly manner,” he told the court.

At the final whistle, officers waited by the exit to stop Thompson, but he tried to run off, only to be detained a short distance away, refusing to allow cops to put him in handcuffs.

During interviews Thompson made “multiple admissions” to throwing the water balloon and defence counsel Richard McClean said that Thompson himself described his behaviour as “disgusting”.

“I think that’s putting it mildly,” the judge told him.

The barrister conceded “it’s disgusting and reprehensible”, but said that there were guilty pleas at the first opportunity and that Thompson is “extremely remorseful for his actions”.

Revealing that Thompson is a “fifth-generation” season ticket holder at Linfield, who have banned him for life, the lawyer suggested that instead of a FBO the judge could increase his community service and impose an order that would place conditions on his behaviour if he did attend a match.

However, Judge Devlin said he saw “merit” in the sentence which was handed out by District Judge Nigel Broderick last month, so he dismissed the appeal and affirmed both the CSO and the FBO.