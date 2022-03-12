Linfield surge four points clear at the Premiership summit after Ethan Devine’s injury-time winner stuns Crusaders

Linfield 3 Crusaders 2

Late, late show: Ethan Devine wheels away in celebration after his injury-time winner for Linfield. Credit: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Substitute Ethan Devine on Friday night bagged a crucial injury-time winner to send Linfield further clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

David Healy’s boys are now four ahead of nearest challengers Cliftonville with only seven games of an intriguing title race to go.

What a dramatic night it was, you just couldn’t take your eyes off this thriller.

Linfield led twice through Chris McKee and Chris Shields, but the battling Crues hit back through Johnny McMurray and the irrepressible Ben Kennedy. It was Devine who had the final say.

With striker Christy Manzinga banned following his dismissal in the impressive victory over Ballymena United in midweek and skipper Jamie Mulgrew sitting out a one-game suspension, Blues boss David Healy was forced into a reshuffle. He drafted in Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen and the versatile Kirk Millar.

After their impressive win over Coleraine on Tuesday, Crues manager Stephen Baxter — again without the suspended BJ Burns, Paul Heatley and Declan Caddell — handed Robbie Weir and McMurray starting shirts.

It was all-action stuff right from the off with the Blues requiring merely 60 seconds to slice through the visiting defence courtesy of Vertainen’s surging run. He picked out Millar, and he dinked a lovely little pass to McKee, who completely missed his kick only six yards out.

Crusaders responded with Jude Winchester’s clever pass sending Kennedy into the box and, when he whipped the ball across the face of the goal, defender Ben Hall was handily placed to tidy up.

Urged on by the big home crowd, the Blues, quick and incisive on the break, threatened again on nine minutes. Ahmed Salam this time worked a little magic on the right before his cut-back found Vertainen, whose goal-bound drive was brilliantly beaten away by Johnny Tuffey.

The Blues duly broke the deadlock on 20 minutes. It was Salam who caught the Crues cold with a super defence-splitting pass which was gobbled up by McKee and he coolly slotted past the advancing Tuffey.

But Healy’s team managed to hold the lead for merely four minutes. Jordan Forsythe’s punt from deep in his own half was misjudged by Jimmy Callacher and McMurray was on it in a flash, producing the most delicious of lobs to beat Chris Johns.

Linfield regained the lead seconds before the half-time cuppa. Referee Tim Marshall had a long think after Millar’s blockbuster was charged down by Weir’s outstretched arm and he eventually awarded the penalty kick.

Shields stepped up to confidently send Tuffey the wrong way from the spot.

The Crues came out of the traps quickly after the restart and Kennedy was just out of luck with a thundering 35-yard drive that fizzed inches wide.

And they were level again on 58 minutes. This time Callacher was adjudged to have handled a Forsythe shot and once again the referee pointed to the spot. Kennedy stepped up to drill the ball low to Johns’ right.

The title holders were almost in front again three minutes later. Vertainen twisted and turned past Chris Hegarty before crossing for Millar, whose point-blank shot was brilliantly saved by Tuffey.

But the Blues nicked it deep into injury time. Jordan Stewart’s corner was met by Devine and his header crept in.

LINFIELD: Johns, Shields, Callacher, Millar (Stewart 72), Vertainen (A Clarke 84), Hall, McKee (Devine 79), McClean (Evans 72), Fallon, Quinn (Newberry 72), Salam.

Unused subs: Walsh, M Clarke.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Wilson, Weir, Lowry, Kennedy, Forsythe, O’Rourke (Hegarty 44), Winchester (Lecky 57), Robinson, Clarke, McMurray (Doyle 79).

Unused subs: Shields, Patterson, Owens, Patterson.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the match: Ben Kennedy

Match rating: 9/10