Linfield testimonial wasn’t the end for me, says Glenavon's Niall Quinn

Versatile Niall Quinn believes he has plenty still to give in a Glenavon shirt

Niall Quinn’s progress at Glenavon may have been curtailed by injury but the 30-year-old is still on a mission.

The experienced defender was one of the players deemed surplus to requirements at Linfield as manager David Healy freshened up his squad.

It was a blow to Quinn, who had played over 360 games for the Windsor Park outfit, but there is no doubt that he can still savour many more magical memories.

The end of his 11-year association with the Blues following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season was difficult, but he still cherishes the memories of five Premiership titles, two Irish Cups and two League Cups, plus two County Antrim Shields and European showdowns with Celtic and Qarabag.

Quinn, who graduated from the Linfield Academy to the first-team squad in March 2012, now finds himself in a new home — but there’s a desire to prove his Blues exit is not the beginning of the end for him.

Injury demons still haunt him but he still firmly believes he can make a big impact in the Irish League.

“There is life in the old dog yet,” he insists.

“I have a lot more to achieve. People forget that I have just turned 30; because I had a testimonial at Linfield, they think I am older.

“My aim is to prove a lot of people wrong and to have a really successful season with Glenavon.

“Staying fit is also a major goal.

“The proving people wrong thinking is just my own motivation.

“It’s been a big adjustment already.”

While Linfield are top of the Premiership standings, Glenavon are at the bottom, still searching for their first victory.

As standards rise across the League, points are hard-earned in every showdown.

“The League has improved massively, and that is reflected in the players going across the water and being called up for Northern Ireland,” added Quinn ahead of the Lurgan Blues’ trip to Loughgall tonight.

“Boys like Terry Devlin and Sean Moore can learn the game here and then get moves.

“Standards are rising across the League, and when teams are progressing through rounds in Europe, like Crusaders and Linfield did this year, it shows you it’s a different League than in the past.

“So I think the League is growing every year, and it will be difficult for the part-time sides to keep up with the bigger sides, but it’s good progress for the game.

“The game is faster and the technical ability is more prominent.

“Some of the football the top sides play is fantastic, and I believe the League is moving in the right direction.”

Glenavon, of course, are soldiering on without striker Matthew Fitzpatrick, who joined Linfield in the summer.

“Looking at the side and training sessions, it’s a good standard – and while it’s difficult to lose a striker like Matthew Fitzpatrick, when Linfield come calling, it’s hard to say no,” said Quinn.

“There’s a long way to go. If we can go on a few Cup runs and make it into the top six, it will be an enjoyable season.”