Linfield threatened with supporter shutout after Irish FA issue fine over fan behaviour at festive derby draw with Glentoran

Linfield fans could potentially be shut out of matches if the club is sanctioned with more spectator misconduct.

Linfield have been hit with a £1,000 fine by the Irish FA over spectator misconduct during the festive derby against Glentoran.

The club have also been threatened with being forced to play games either behind closed doors or away from home if a similar offence occurs again, that warning thanks to previous misdemeanours earlier in the season.

Linfield player Matthew Clarke has also been suspended for two matches and his club fined £250 after he was charged with provoking the general public during the same game.

The Blues have challenged both charges, against the club and Clarke, with the matter due to be considered by the IFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

During the game, Linfield led due to Trai Hume’s opener and Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin had already been shown a straight red card by the time Jay Donnelly struck to earn the visitors a 1-1 draw at Windsor Park.

Having already been substituted, the Glens’ Shay McCartan was shown a red card for "using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures" but has appealed that sanction.