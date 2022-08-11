Linfield to play RFS of Latvia for Conference League group stage spot following defeat in Zurich

The Blues drop into Europa Conference following Europa League exit

Linfield will face RFS of Latvia in the Europa Conference Play-Off, following their Europa League exit.

The Blues lost 3-0 to FC Zurich in the Stadion Letzigrund as the Swiss champions secured a 5-0 aggregate win.

Kosovo international Donis Avdijaj scored in both the 11th and the 26th minute to secure a 2-0 half time lead, before Croatian Ivan Santini added a third in the 86th minute.

RFS defeated Hibernians 3-1 in Malta to secure a 4-2 aggregate win. RFS and Linfield will go head-to-head for a place in the Europa Conference League group stages. The first leg is expected to be played in Riga next Thursday with the second leg at Windsor Park on Thursday August 25.

More to follow...