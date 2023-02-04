Linfield up for explosive Cup showdown with Larne, says Daniel Finlayson

Defender Daniel Finlayson reckons Inver Park will be no place for the faint-hearted when Linfield clash with Larne in today’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup sixth round tie.

It’s promises to be an explosive confrontation between two of the League’s form teams.

Although the Blues have previously paraded the game’s top knockout prize on 44 occasions — the last of those back in 2021 when they defeated Larne in the final at Mourneview Park —Tiernan Lynch’s boys have yet to break their duck in the tournament.

Former Rangers full-back Finlayson, who joined the Blues from St Mirren in the summer, insists statistics will count for nothing when the teams go head-to-head in front of a sell-out crowd.

“It’s a tough game, it’s always tough against Larne, they are a good side,” he said. “They are one of the top teams in the League.

“I’ve yet to play against them at their ground, but all accounts they play to their advantages. It’s the Irish Cup means a lot to the players and the fans as well.

“We’ve played Larne twice this season and, they beat us probably too comfortably at Windsor back in October... we were off the pace on that occasion.

“We were going through a difficult time; it was on the back of our European exit. It was the toughest point of the season for us. But it’s better the dip in form came earlier in the season, rather at a crunch time.

“It was a difficult period, but we knew we had to dust ourselves down and go again. It was probably a turning point for us. After that (Larne defeat), we went on an unbeaten run of 15 games. It helped get us into the position we are in at the minute.

“We did get a little bit of revenge a few weeks later when they came back to Windsor and Michael (Newberry) scored the winning goal with a great header.

“The European stuff is now out of our heads, and we are focused on every competition we are in, so this one has the makings of another great game.

“We’ve had no midweek match, we’ve had time to prepare, and we have worked really hard in the build-up.”

Finlayson has hit the ground running since arriving at Windsor Park in June – he is on a season-long loan deal from St Mirren.

“It’s been brilliant since I’ve come in,” he added. “I’ve played 42 games already, I’m really enjoying it, I’m loving my time at the club. I previously played with Cammy (Palmer) and Chris (McKee) at Rangers, I’ve known them for some time.

“In fact, I played with Cammy in America as well. It’s always nice when you join a new club there a few familiar faces about the place. It certainly made it easier for me to settle in.

“In terms of my career, it’s the best I’ve been playing for some time. I’m feeling confident and, the way the manager wants me to play suits me. He likes me getting up and down (the wing) and get into the box when I can.”

The Blues approach the game in the best possible shape, on the back of a six-goal win at Portadown, while Larne were held to a scoreless draw away at Newry City.

Finlayson went on: “The boys up front have been scoring goals. Big Eetu (Vertainen) has hit successive hat-tricks (against Ballymena United and Portadown), Robbie (McDaid) and Coops (Joel Cooper) are chipping in as well. Hopefully, they can keep it going on Saturday.

“I know it’s been said that we have got big results against teams in the bottom six, but we know to win a League title or an Irish Cup, we must do it against sides in the top half.

“Going into the next series of games prior to the ‘split’ (in the League) we must start picking up points against the teams in and around us in the table.

“I suppose this Cup tie is a game both teams (Larne and Linfield) could have done without at this stage... it would have made a great Final. It doesn’t really bother us if it’s a sixth-round tie or a Semi-Final, you have got to beat the team in front of you.

“We are all ready to go into battle... we are well prepared to go and get the job done. There is pressure on in every game, but that’s what you want.”