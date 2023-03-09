Linfield urge supporters to back their team in a ‘positive manner’ in BetMcLean Cup Final

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey appeared to be struck by a missile in the recent victory over Linfield at the BetMcLean Oval

Linfield have made a fresh plea to supporters to cut out shocking behaviour that is causing the club financial and reputational damage.

The Blues’ sanction for spectator misconduct was downgraded from a stadium closure for their supporters to a £7,500 fine.

The Irish Football Association had banned Linfield fans from attending their Premiership match against Newry City on March 18 but the club challenged the punishment which followed missile throwing during the derby against Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval.

Glens captain Marcus Kane and goalkeeper Aaron McCarey appeared to be struck by items thrown from the away section.

The club stated: “Following the successful outcome of our IFA Disciplinary Challenge, we will be pleased to welcome our supporters to Windsor Park for the upcoming NIFL Premiership fixture against Newry City on Saturday March 18.

“The scenes at The Oval which led to our disciplinary sanction were totally unacceptable and not representative of the ethos and values of Linfield Football Club. It is vital that there is no repeat of this behaviour, as it is costing our club dearly, both in terms of fines and also in immeasurable damage to our reputation.

“We have been clear — if you cannot support our club in a positive manner, you are not welcome. Stay Blue or stay away.”

Ahead of Sunday’s BetMcLean Cup Final against Coleraine at Windsor, Linfield have said supporters will face random searches.

The club added: “Maximum Use of CCTV/ Video Evidence will be utilised as part of the match Policing Operation in an effort to deal with any criminal offences/anti social behaviour which takes place.

“Police will take all steps to identify and deal with anyone who has been or is committing offences.

“It is hoped that a common sense approach to the event can be taken by all and the occasion enjoyed. It is vitally important for supporter and community safety that these instructions are complied with.”

Linfield have a right to appeal the fine under Article 14 of the Articles of Association but the club will accept the punishment and intensify efforts to prevent further trouble in the future.