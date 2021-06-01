Linfield used Glentoran tweet to inspire double trophy joy, reveals chief

David Healy was celebrating at the end of the season after leading Linfield to Irish League and Irish Cup glory. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern has revealed that a tweet from the official Glentoran account mocking Blues manager David Healy was used as a motivational tool for his side’s charge to league championship and Irish Cup glory.

McGivern also made the point that his club do their ‘business on the pitch’ as Healy and the Linfield players took a fortnight’s break following weekend double celebrations prior to returning to training as a full-time outfit in preparation for the first qualifying round of the Champions League in July.

In February, Healy told Sunday Life Sport that he enjoyed beating Glentoran more than anyone else. After the Glens overcame the Blues a few days later, there was dismay at Linfield when the Oval outfit’s social media platform threw those words back in his face to mark their team’s derby victory.

While many Glentoran supporters loved it and viewed it as nothing more than banter, those across the city at Windsor Park felt the reaction to the result on an official club channel was out of line.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

McGivern said: “That was noticed and it was noted by us as a club and we used that as a motivational tool to regroup. We do our business on the pitch at Linfield. There’s not a lot of crowing off the pitch.

“We know sometimes there is a bit of banter on social media but as a club we try to do things properly and there is a time and a place for everything.

“I’m so proud of everyone at Linfield for what we have achieved in such a difficult season in difficult circumstances. I can’t praise the manager, the staff and the players enough. Linfield are expected to win but nothing is given to you. You have to earn trophies and we have done that.” Glentoran didn’t lose to Linfield all season — winning twice and drawing twice — but finished third in the title race behind Healy’s side and Coleraine.

The Glens and Bannsiders will play in Uefa’s new Conference League next season and will be joined by the team who comes out on top of this week’s Irish League play-offs. In tonight’s semi-finals, Larne host Glenavon while there is a north Belfast derby at Solitude between Cliftonville and Crusaders.

The winners of this evening’s intriguing clashes will meet in Saturday’s decider.