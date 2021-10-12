Linfield vs Institute League Cup tie postponed over eligibility issue

Linfield had been due to face Institute at Windsor Park on Wednesday evening.

The BetMcLean League Cup has been rocked by another registration issue after Linfield’s third round clash at home to Institute tonight had to be postponed.

The Lough 41 Championship side fielded an ineligible player in the second round.

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) stated: “Following communication from the Irish FA Player Registration Committee today (Tuesday), the NI Football League have been made aware of a player eligibility issue relating to an Institute FC player.

“As the player concerned has played in the previous round of the BetMcLean League Cup the NI Football League can confirm that the third round tie between Linfield and Institute (scheduled for Wednesday 13 October 2021) has been postponed until further notice.”

Institute beat Premier Intermediate League side PSNI 4-3 in the second round on September 14 at the Limavady Showgrounds.

News of the registration issue raises the prospect of PSNI being reinstated to the competition and they could face David Healy’s side rather than Stute in the third round.

The development follows a player registration slip-up that resulted in Larne being fined £250 and thrown out of the same competition, though the Invermen have appealed the decision.

The oversight surrounded teenager Caolan Donnelly who made his debut as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Limavady United, also in the second round of the competition on September 14.

It was later found that the 16-year-old was ineligible and following a meeting of the NIFL League Cup Committee, the East Antrim club was dismissed from the competition.

Larne argued the club had “carried out a swift investigation and compiled the facts of the matter”.

“Once the investigation was complete, the club informed NIFL and the IFA of the issue and invited them to make their own investigations,” added the club.

NIFL stated: “Larne’s League Cup eligibility issue is currently with the IFA Appeals Committee following the appeal lodged by Larne FC.

“The NI Football League have submitted all requested information and await the outcome of the committee before any further comment.”

The full list of third round fixtures is:

Wednesday, October 13 2021

Carrick Rangers v Coleraine

Crusaders v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Glentoran

Linfield P-P Institute

Warrenpoint Town v Loughgall

Tuesday, October 26 2021

Portadown v Ballinamallard United

Ards v Cliftonville