Linfield weather the storm in Albania to set-up clash with Polish side

Vllaznia 1 Linfield 0 (Agg 2-3)

Linfield weathered a storm in Albania to squeeze into the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

It was a tense affair at the Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder but a dominant KF Vllaznia could only manage one goal and the Blues progress 3-2 on aggregate.

A goal from Albania international Bekim Balaj in the 54th minute threatened a comeback but it was David Healy’s men who took their prizemoney beyond the £300k mark and can look forward to a clash with Polish side Pogon Szczecin.

Vllaznia had their opportunities but could only beat keeper Chris Johns once and it was a night when the visitors needed to show more fight than flair.

It won’t quite wipe away the memories of last summer’s play-off nightmare but at least Linfield are back on the winning trail in Europe.

The Blues, who used a charter flight to reach Tirana, faced humid conditions but had the cushion of a 3-1 advantage from the first leg thanks to a Chris McKee double and Jack Scott finish at Windsor Park.

It was that impressive performance at home which ultimately proved decisive.

Linfield, wearing their all white away kit, faced a few anxious moments but David Healy, who has just passed his 400th game as manager, will feel his men were resilient in difficult conditions.

Without the suspended Daniel Finlayson who was sent off in the first leg, Michael Newberry was asked to step up.

The home side started brightly and forced a few corners but when they did spot a glimmer of a chance Johns got in the way.

On 17 minutes Lorik Boshnjaku’s set piece drifted just wide in an anxious moment for the Blues and Esin Hakaj’s low drive from distance failed to trouble Johns.

Konstantin Cheshmedjiev was fortunate to escape a booking for a late challenge on McKee but he was cautioned minutes later for pulling back Joel Cooper.

On 28 minutes, Mehdi Coba threatened to break the deadlock but dragged his shot just wide. It was the best chance in a game of few opportunities.

In a strong period for the hosts, Coba’s finish was rightly scrapped for handball and Lorik Boshnjaku powered a shot narrowly wide.

Linfield were able to force a few free kicks to relieve the pressure but it was a tale of Vllaznia pressure but no penetration.

Cooper’s effort whistled over the top in a let-off for the hosts while at the other end, Geralb Smajli’s attempt was less pleasing on the eye.

But Johns did have to be alert to block Ildi Gruda’s low effort.

Vllaznia kept their foot on the accelerator in the second half but endured more frustration when Marko Jruric headed over.

But the tie came alive on 54 minutes when Balaj found the net with an impressive header.

Another Balaj header sailed past the upright on 72 minutes as the home side pressed forward.

Vllaznia threw everything at the Blues but they lacked the creativity and guile to level the tie.

It wasn’t pretty and at times was scary, but Linfield march on in Europe.

Vllaznia Shkoder: Qarri, Stojanovic, Juric, Cheshmedjiev (Alivoda 71), Hakaj, Smajli, Boshnjaku (Delaj 89), Mala, Gruda (Dodev 59), Balaj, Coba (Hajdari 89). Subs not used: Jukaj, Dragoshi, Dulaj, Pusi, Sala, Spahija, Mehidri.

Linfield: Johns, Scott, Newberry, Hall, M Clarke, Millar, Shields, McClean, Cooper (Devine 80), Fitzpatrick (A Clarke 80), McKee (Mulgrew 66). Subs not used: Walsh, Annett, Doherty, Haygarth, McKay, McStravick, Robertson, Williamson.

Referee: Rauf Cabarov (Azerbaijan)