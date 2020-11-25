Linfield were 'by far and away' the better team against Glentoran, says boss David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy reckons his side were 'far and away' the better team during Tuesday night's thrilling derby draw with Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The Blues had been deservedly 1-0 ahead at half-time thanks to a Dayle Coleing own goal.

The night would only get worse for the Glentoran goalkeeper, when he conceded a penalty and was sent off during a frenetic second half.

Paul O'Neill had hauled the Glens level on 49 minutes before Shayne Lavery restored Linfield's lead from the spot.

Glentoran's man of the match Jay Donnelly levelled two minutes later and, despite Coleing's red card, it seemed Robbie McDaid had won it when he put the visitors ahead for the first time on 87 minutes.

There was to be a sting in the injury-time tail, however, as Seanan Clucas was sent off to leave the Glens attempting to hang on with only nine men, which they couldn't quite manage as Jimmy Callacher headed in Lavery's delivery for 3-3 right at the death.

“It's slightly disappointing," reflected Healy, speaking to Linfield's club website. "I can’t fault the effort, application and attitude of the players. They worked their socks off, considering Glentoran haven’t played for two-and-a-half weeks and probably should have been fresher.

“It’s disappointing to an extent but I’m pleased that we kept going to the final whistle to get what was certainly a deserved equaliser. I thought we were head and shoulders, by far and away the better team. Others might disagree but when you’re there you always feel like you’re on top of the game.

“They (Glentoran) probably looked hungrier for five or ten minutes into the second half, got themselves back in and put us on the back foot. We reassessed, regrouped and I thought that when we got the second one, we should have kicked on a bit.

“To concede so soon after was disappointing.

“I can take the positives out of not only the effort in this game but seven games in, we’re unbeaten and the players are giving me everything as they normally do. We move on now to Warrenpoint."

The result ensured Linfield remain 16 points and 11 places above basement side Glentoran, who now have just three points from their opening five matches.

"If you come here and score three goals, the last one when we had 10 men, that shows quality and is a real positive," reflected Glens boss Mick McDermott. "In the second half I thought we took control of the game but there were also moments of madness with our goals. Those are decisions that cost you points. To concede with 30 seconds to go was tough to take. This is a positive to build on for us, though."

Tuesday's game marked Healy's 250th in charge of Linfield. During that time, the 41-year-old has guided his boyhood club to seven trophies including three league titles.

“250 games managing the club that I love," he said. "Managing Linfield is a challenge, it’s difficult and sometimes you feel you don’t get too much joy out of it. You win a game and it’s just relief but the five years that I’ve been here has been an incredible learning experience.

“I love what I do. The players that have been here during my time, hopefully we can see the development and the improvement. I love managing the club, winning games and winning trophies. I’m hungry for more and that’s what I want from the players.”

Linfield are now two points clear of Larne at the top of the table.